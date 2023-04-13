The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Did Paz Vizla die?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been a joyous ride and although it will conclude next week, fans are expecting a legendary season finale. Paz Vizla, Axe Woves, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Din Djarin have been working as a unit and if things go the way planned, the goal of bringing Mandalore back could be achieved in no time.

Unfortunately, the evil Moff Gideon ruined the day. Not only did he transform the Great Forge into an Imperial base, he even captured Din and murdered Paz Vizla.

This episode of The Mandalorian was titled Chapter 23: The Spies. It was released on April 12, 2023, on Disney+.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Who killed Paz Vizla?

The episode ended with the tragic death of Paz Vizla at the hands of Praetor guard Gideon. But his death didn't come in vain as it helped Bo-Katan Kryze escape.

But right before that, Bo-Katan revealed to the Mandalorians who arrived in the barge ship that she surrendered to the Empire to save Mandalore. She even mentioned that she gave up the Darksaber as Moff Gideon betrayed them all as the Empire ravaged their planet’s surface.

After the meal, Din spoke to Bo-Katan and vowed to support her until the goal of bringing Mandalore back was achieved. Meanwhile, the Armorer brought and took several survivors back to the fleet, but some of them stayed with Bo-Katan to lead her to the forge.

The following day, Axe Woves and Paz Vizla fought over a board game. Grogu stopped them while the Armorer boards the injured survivors into the Mandalorians’ primary ship.

Right before reaching the forge, Bo-Katan and the others get attacked by a massive creature. They entered a cave to escape from it. Bo-Katan, Din, Grogu, and the other Mandalorians eventually make it to the Great Forge but get attacked by Imperial troopers wearing Beskar armor and jet packs.

Axe Woves left to get help while the rest of them kept battling the enemies. Bo-Katan’s forces soon realized that Great Forge had been transformed into an Imperial base and that they had been caught in an ambush.

Din gets captured by stormtroopers as Moff Gideon arrived in Beskar armor. This armor looked a lot like Mandalorian armor.

With Din as his prisoner, Gideon told Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians that he had created a better armor using the planet’s resources. He then ordered his troops to demolish Bo-Katans’ fleet in orbit.

Din was taken to an interrogation room while Paz Vizla and the others managed to find an escape path for Bo-Katan.

Sadly, Paz Vizla gets wrecked by three of Gideon's Praetor guards. The episode ends with Vizla dying, Din getting captured and Bo-Katan on the run from Gideon.

What is The Mandalorian about?

The Mandalorian is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Galactic Empire. Pascal's character is a lone bounty hunter named Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who travels in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

He was tasked by the fallen empire to bring them a child named Gorgu, who is Force-sensitive, but upon meeting the child, he has a change of heart and strives to protect the child and reunite him with his people.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Executive producers of The Mandalorian include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale will air on April 19, 2023, at 3.00 pm EST on Disney Plus.

