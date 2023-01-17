The Mandalorian Season 3 release date 2023 and confirmed cast details

The Mandalorian season 3 took a long time to arrive, but the veteran Star Wars show is finally coming back in the next two months. The series received a full trailer on January 17, 2023, not long after a first-look poster that sent fans into a frenzy. The new season will follow the exploits of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as they continue their journey after the Book of Boba Frett.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, on Disney+. The veterans behind the first two seasons, Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard, will also return to direct the third season.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast includes Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Amy Sedaris, Tim Meadows, and Christopher Lloyd, among others.

How many seasons does The Mandalorian have?

The Star Wars spinoff has three seasons so far, with a fourth one likely on the way. This was announced ahead of The Mandolarian trailer release date a couple of months ago.

The trailer released for the show has created quite a stir among the loyal fanbase, with multiple new character introductions and some unresolved mystery teases, such as the presence of multiple lightsaber-wielding Jedis.

The new season will continue a long-running plot point in which protagonist Pedo Pascal must travel to Mandalore in order to atone for the exile he brought upon himself by removing his helmet at the end of Season 2. This will most likely see the protagonist reunited with his Mandalorian family, as teased in the trailer.

Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau previously told CBR about Mandalorian's latest season, saying:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet,...And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules."

He continued:

"In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

So there is a lot to decipher in the new trailer of the show, including a probable glimpse at Tatooine. The new setting of Mandalore is sure to be one of the things that add a new dynamic to the story of Djarin.

Moreover, this season is allegedly going to see him and his cute partner embark on what is regarded as their most dangerous quest.

Speaking about the third season, the veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito told Collider:

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel."

The first episode of The Mandalorian will air on March 1, 2023, on Disney+.

