The Marni x Erykah Badu FW23 capsule collection: Release date and more details explored

Marni has collaborated with singer-songwriter Erykah Badu for a Fall/Winter 2023 capsule collection. The collection includes women's ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear, and features Marni's interpretation of Badu's iconic hats. The campaign was shot in Dallas, Texas by fashion photographer Sergio Cattivelli.

The collection is part of Marni Jam, a multidisciplinary program that engages members of the brand's growing community in dynamic, unexpected, and experimental dialogs and exercises.

The limited edition collection was designed by Marni Creative Director Francesco Risso and Badu. It features leather patchwork, velvet, cozy wool, maxi sequins, and a juxtaposition of textures. The collection was released on May 3. It is currently being released in a few selected Marni boutiques in the U.S., and will soon make its entrance into the European market.

The new Marni x Erykah Badu FW23 capsule collection is a balanced blend of Marni's house codes and Badu's own style

Erykah Badu is recognized for both her creativity and her varied sense of style, making her a natural fit for the Italian company. The collection was created in collaboration with Marni's creative director Francesco Risso and the singer/songwriter Erykah Badu as part of the Marni Jam program, which solicits contributions from Marni's diverse fan base.

The collection is a balanced blend of Marni's house codes and Badu's own style, and it includes ready-to-wear items for ladies that are both practical and haute in their esthetic. Knit dresses and oversized blazers are shown showcasing a rainbow of colors and textures, including hand-stitched leather patchwork, strong sequins, thick wools, soft velvets, and more.

The whole collection exudes a feeling of soulful maximalism, which is a signature of Erykah Badu's design esthetic. The artwork can be seen in striped knit capes, satin dresses, and shiny leather thigh-high boots.

In an interview with the TZR (The Zoe Report), Erykah Badu said:

"The inspiration was silhouettes — it started with my 1997 silhouette, the towering head wrap and patchwork materials, patches and pieces and homemade things, because I didn't work in fashion a lot. I didn't really even know a lot of designers. I worked with people I knew and creatives and designers that were young and upcoming and could help me to see my vision through, or for me to be a muse for their creation."

During the interview, she said that the creative fashion content is very new to her and that she is quite nervous about the new launch. She is experimenting with fashion to get to know herself a little bit better. Badu's daughter, Puma, was also involved in the collection. In the interview, she described her mother's fashion style as:

"I would describe [my mom’s] style as very memorable, iconic, creative, and very personal to her. It’s definitely influenced me a lot. She’s shown me how putting together different silhouettes, fabrics, and layers can ultimately change a look and level it up a little bit."

The new Marni x Erykah Badu FW23 capsule collection will be available for an extremely limited period of time at Marni offline stores.

