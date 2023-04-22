The Mars Volta Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

The Mars Volta, the iconic American progressive rock band, recently added a North American leg to their 2023 tour itinerary. The new dates will follow the band's previously announced spring US run, which is set to kick off next month.

The Mars Volta has a reputation for putting on dynamic and visually stunning live shows, and fans across North America have been eagerly awaiting news of the band's tour plans. The fall leg of the tour will include shows in major cities across the United States, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see the band perform.

The Live Nation presale begins on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where purchases are 100% guaranteed through the platform's Fan Protect program.

The Mars Volta tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Salt Lake City

The Mars Volta concert in Atlanta, scheduled for May 5, 2023, will serve as the tour's official launch date. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a performance in Salt Lake City on October 11, 2023.

Here is the complete list of dates and venues for the tour:

May 5, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Shaky Knees pre-show)

May 6, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

May 9, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 10, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - A Revel

May 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

May 13, 2023 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

May 14, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

May 16, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

May 18, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

May 19, 2023 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

May 21, 2023 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival

September 13, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

September 15, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live At 20 Monroe

September 16, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

September 19, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National

September 20, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

September 22, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

September 23, 2023 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 25, 2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

September 27, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 29, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

September 30, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 1, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

October 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 8, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 9, 2023 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

The Mars Volta has sold over 2 Million albums worldwide and won a Grammy Award

The Mars Volta is an American progressive rock band formed in 2001 by former members of the band At the Drive-In. The band is known for its complex, experimental sound, which combines elements of psychedelic rock, jazz fusion, and Latin American music.

The Mars Volta's debut album, De-Loused in the Comatorium, was released in 2003. The album was a critical and commercial success, and it helped establish the band as a major force in the progressive rock scene. The album was produced by Rick Rubin and featured the hit single Inertiatic ESP.

The group went on to release several more albums, including Frances the Mute, Amputechture, and The Bedlam in Goliath. The Mars Volta received critical acclaim for its innovative sound.

They sold over 2 million albums worldwide and won several awards and numerous nominations throughout their career. In 2009, they won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for their song Wax Simulacra. The band also won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Visual Effects for the song The Widow.

Despite its critical success, The Mars Volta remains one of the most influential and innovative rock bands of the 21st century.

