The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 4 recap: Could Gordon convince Midge to go on a date? 

Gordon has been constantly trying to convince Midge to go out with him. Midge has been reluctant because he is not only her boss but is also married. Gordon assures her that being married means nothing to him after which Midge reveals the truth. Midge wants to perform on Gordon's show, but dating him would mean trouble.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife from the late 1950s and early 1960s. She is extremely talented as a stand-up comedian and later makes it her profession. The show is currently airing its fifth and final season.

This episode, titled Susan, has been written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and was released on April 21, 2023.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 4 recap: Why was Gordon rejected by Midge?

The episode begins with Frank and Nicky setting up a big musical production, but the narrator is unfortunately absent. They want Susie to get Midge to take over the role. Susie has been helped countless times by Frank and Nicky and if she doesn't help them back, she could face terrible consequences. She has no option but to push Midge to become the narrator.

Susie manages to convince Midge to fill the shoes of the narrator and also informs her that was the only thing Frank and Nicky would need from them. Midge then wears a sanitation worker’s outfit for a promotional show about private waste management.

Abe and Rose go to watch a play. While Abe thinks that the act has several deep themes, Rose believes that they are watching a simple story about a boy and his dog. This angers Abe and he insults Rose for her lack of intelligence. To settle the dispute, Rose calls over the playwright himself. According to the playwright, Rose's synopsis is correct.

When they get home, they learn that Zelda and Janusz have gotten engaged. Abe later apologizes to Rose for his behavior at the theater. At work, Gordon asks Midge out again. Midge rejects him again since he is her boss and is married. Gordon says that being married was not a problem for him, but Midge explains that she eventually wants to perform on his show, and their relationship would complicate that goal.

All of a sudden, Gordon finds out that a guest comic has dropped out of his show. He asks his writers to do everything they can to find a replacement. This gives Midge an idea. She thinks that she could get a chance to be on the show and skip the garbage musical. She begs Gordon to make her a part of the show but he bluntly refuses. According to George, "no one who works on the show can be on the show."

Joel brings Esther and Ethan to see Midge in the musical production. After getting this terrible news, Midge bombs her performance. Frank and Nick are displeased with her. Joel notices the two men harassing Susie over Midge’s behavior.

They threaten her that Midge should give a better performance the next time they needed a favor. Susie realizes the trouble she is in. Frank and Nicky essentially own her. Joel tries to enquire from Susie regarding the level of trouble Midge is in, to which Susie replies that she would handle the situation.

Gordon is fortunate enough to get Sophie Lennon on the show. Susie goes to the studio to have a word with Mike about the show’s rules. Here, Susie encounters Gordon’s wife Hedy, whom she immediately runs away from. Hedy wanted to have a drink with Susie but Susie didn't want to interact with her.

Hedy had apparently betrayed Susie in their 20s and Susie could never forgive her for that.

