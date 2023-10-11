The Marvels mid-credit scene reportedly leaks ahead of release

Marvel’s latest offering in its Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, is only weeks from its November 10 release. During the build-up, a range of information about the movie has been released. This included the informative trailer, which confirmed the lead roles of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, who were seen in Disney+’s Mrs. Marvel TV series.

Confirmed to be the shortest MCU movie to be released to date, The Marvels is still expected to be action-packed and prove significant for the rest of the MCU. As fans wait with bated breaths for the release, an apparent leak has already revealed the mid-credit scene, which will be part of the movie.

The Marvels mid-credit scene allegedly leaked weeks before the movie's release

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, features the iconic Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Captain Marvel. Two more Marvels will join her in the form of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. However, the three are not the only Marvels who will be part of the film.

It must be noted that the MCU still needs to reveal the relationship between the powers of the three characters. That may be a thread that is delved into during the upcoming movie. Be that as it may, the trailer already revealed that using the powers led to the three ladies inter-changing positions, regardless of where they were in the Universe.

In typical fashion, that can be expected to lead to some hilarious moments during the movie itself. However, the link between the three characters seems to be much deeper. The leak also suggests that the relationship exists not just between the three Marvels. If the leak is to be believed, it also somehow links various Marvels in different Universes.

According to YouTuber Comicbookcast2, Rambeau’s use of her powers in the movie will eventually transport her to another Universe. According to the leak, this Universe will have her mother, Maria Rambeau, alive, and more than well.

She is revealed to be the Captain Marvel of her Universe and somehow is already aware of the predicament her daughter from another Universe finds herself in:

“The mid-credits scene, Monica awakes in a hospital. She is obviously very confused as to the events of what happened, where she is, and she is asking for, well, her partners. Instead, she is greeted by Maria, her mom, who is still very much alive in this universe. Her mom explains to her that she is now in a parallel universe that she is now stuck in after the events of the film, but also that Maria is the Captain Marvel of this Universe. Now there is no confirmation whether if it is the same universe we saw in Doctor Strange, Eart 838. I want to believe it is a different one. But it looks like that Maria will be living with Monica trying to find her way back.”

Maria Rambeau was revealed to have died due to cancer on Earth -199999, which is the original Monica’s universe. Hence, not only will Monica find herself in further trouble, being transported to another universe at the end of the upcoming The Marvels, but she will also undergo a highly emotionally charged meeting.

While it is unclear how her mother from another universe will have information about her troubles, fans do not have to wait long before the movie comes out. The Marvels is slated for release on November 10.

The leak has not yet been confirmed, so the mid-credit scene might not be a part of the movie. However, as it happens with the MCU, the leaks that come out in advance often end up true.