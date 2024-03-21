The Masked Singer season 11 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

After the Fox singing competition series The Masked Singer was renewed for season 11, fans were excited to see their favorite celebrity singers again on the stage. The show's format requires all contestants to wear costumes to conceal their identity. Following a contestant's elimination, their face reveal is done.

This season's judges panel includes Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thickie. The Masked Singer season 11, episode 3, titled Billy Joel Night, was released on March 20, 2024. According to the Fox website, the episode description reads as follows:

"The celebrity singers belt out classic tunes from the iconic Billy Joel."

What happened on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 3?

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 3 theme was Billy Joel Night, in which all participants had to cover one of Joel's iconic songs. The episode started with this season's judge, Robin Thicke, covering My Life.

Following that, fans met the new group of new celebrities, Group C, which included Poodle Moth, Clock, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Lizard.

The first Billy Joel-themed night on The Masked Singer season 11 started off with Poodle Moth singing Just the Way You Are, followed by Clock's Piano Man. Meanwhile, Spaghetti & Meatballs sang Only the Good Die Young and Lizard impressed everyone with a praiseworthy performance of the classic Uptown Girl.

After all performances ended, the audience cast their votes. It was then revealed that Spaghetti & Meatballs and Lizard had the least votes out of all other contestants. Spaghetti & Meatballs and Lizard were thus sent to the battle round in the second smackdown.

Both of them beautifully sang Joel's Movin' Out, confusing the audience about who will be eliminated. When it was revealed that Spaghetti & Meatballs would have to be unmasked on Wednesday night, he gave a clue to the judges:

"It’s me, Spaghetti & Meatballs. Throughout my career I’ve worn many different hates, searching for a life that’s full of flavor. I started out on Wall Street chasing the almighty dollar, but when it started to feel a little bit stale I raced after the dough and studied a whole new industry."

In the clue package, the visual hints included pictures of a bank, a sports car, an Italian village, and a chef’s hat alongside salt and pepper. The contestant then continued:

"Eventually I mastered the secret recipe to success. The biggest lesson I’ve learned? You don’t want to die young on a path you don’t love. So spice things up. The pasta-bilities are endless. Now I’m here at ‘The Masked Singer’ with a Billy Joel special.”

The judges were quick to pick up on these clues, and instantly knew it was someone from the culinary industry. According to The Masked Singer season 11 judges panel, their guesses for Spaghetti & Meatballs were as follows:

Rita Ora: Gordon Ramsay

Ken Jeong: Bobby Flay

Jenny McCarthy: Guy Fieri

Robin Thicke: Stanley Tucci

The final revelation disclosed Spaghetti & Meatballs as the MasterChef TV personality Joe Bastianich.

To see what happens next on The Masked Singer season 11, stream the newly released episodes every week on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.