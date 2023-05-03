The Masked Singer season 9 episode 12 release date, air time and plot

The Masked Singer season 9 is set to return with another episode this week on Wednesday, May 3, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX. In the upcoming segment, the masked contestants will compete in the quarterfinals to be able to move forward in the competition.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"The final four compete for a spot in the coveted semifinals, performing British Invasion-themed songs."

In the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9, the contestants will be performing on a theme of British Invasion

The Masked Singer @MaskedSingerFOX

@FOXTV. Absolutely chuffed for British Invasion Night! 🥳 Don't miss the Quarter-Finals this Wednesday at 8/7c on Absolutely chuffed for British Invasion Night! 🥳 Don't miss the Quarter-Finals this Wednesday at 8/7c on @FOXTV. 👏 https://t.co/jo4BciR3dR

In the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9, the top four contestants of the FOX singing competition will be seen competing once again to move forward in the competition. In the forthcoming segment, the masked celebrities will be singing to the theme of British Invasion.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the narrator states that never before has The Masked Singer stage seen so much “talent” with one mask being unmasked at the end. Set to compete in the upcoming episode is California Roll, Medusa, UFO, and Macaw.

Meet the masks

Four masked celebrities are set to compete in the upcoming episode. While three of these contestants made it through their individual rounds, one of them further proved their worth by re-appearing in the previous episode as they were saved by the bell after losing in their respective episode.

1) Macaw

The bright and colorful Macaw first appeared on The Masked Singer on March 22, 2023, and sang Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw and That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain.

The clues for the costume include that they’re an American Idol runner-up, a Lord of the Rings star, and more. The judges' guesses include Zayn Malik, Doug Robb, and Elijah Wood.

2) California Roll

The Masked Singer group first appeared on the show during the March 1 episode and sang Paparazzi by Lady Gaga, followed by Uptown Girl by Billie Joel during the Battle Royale.

The clues for the identity include being a male member of a “group leaning on a skateboard rake," saying “now you might be wondering what a Cali Roll is going here on New York Night,” a revealation of Broadway presence. Other clues include a cocktail, a soy sauce bottle, and a display of sunglasses that said “cool shades.”

The judges' guesses included cast members from Pitch Perfect and High School Musical, while Jenny believed that the costume could be the cast of Broadway’s The Lion King.

3) Medusa

The mask first appeared during the season premiere of The Masked Singer and sang Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish. Medusa's clue package revealed that she grew up far from the spotlight, and that she is “a dancer in the dark. She added:

"I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me!"

She continued:

"Embracing my oddities, snakes, and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage."

Other clues included a balance scale, a large knight, a bishop from chess, and more. Judges' guesses include Apple Martin, Dakota Johnson, Meghan Markle, K$sha, and Halsey.

4) UFO

The fourth mask of season 9’s upcoming episode is UFO. Her special clue included a spacewalking helmet which had the words “planet wide” on it. The contestant added that while they don’t like to brag, they’re not just known in America, but “the whole galaxy.”

Some of the guesses included Kendall Jenner, Jenny, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 3, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX to watch the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer.

Poll : 0 votes