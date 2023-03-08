The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4 release date, time and plot

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4, titled DC Superheroes Night, will air on FOX on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the hour-long episode on Fubo TV and Hulu one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature three new masked contestants in an intense singing battle. The songs will have to be according to the theme of the episode, which is DC superheroes. The judges will be dressed according to the theme and might even perform on stage.

Fox's description of the episode reads:

"Three new singers enter the game and celebrate their favourite iconic DC superheroes in costume; two singers are unmasked."

What to expect from The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4?

This week on The Masked Singer, three new contestants will join the competition, out of which only one will reach the next round and two singers will be eliminated.

The contestants are:

Squirrel: A squirrel wearing a blue suit with high heel boots and a graceful persona

Wolf: A furry wolf with an orange cape and sharp eyes

Gargoyle: A gargoyle wearing leather pants with orange patterned wings and sharp teeth

The singers will initially perform one song each in an individual round, following which the showmakers will provide some hints about the identity of the contestants. One singer will be unmasked after the round, while the remaining two will head to the Battle Royale round. The two contestants will then perform the same song, after which one of the singers will be unmasked and sent home.

The last remaining performer will head to the next round, where they will have to compete against two new singers. Before each singer is unmasked, judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, will get one chance to guess the identity of the character based on the provided hints.

Recap of The Masked Singer season 9 episode 3

Fox's description of The Masked Singer episode, titled New York Night, read:

"Two new contestants take on the reigning champ from last week and sing a collection of songs synonymous with the history of New York."

Last week on The Masked Singer, the singers performed on the theme of New York city. Medusa sang New York, New York by Frank Sinatra in the first round, whereas Polar Bear performed Blondie’s Rapture, and California Roll sang on Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi.

After the round, Polar Bear aka DJ Grandmaster Flash was eliminated. In the Battle Royale round, Medusa and California Roll sang Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl together. California Roll reached the semi-finals, but the judges saved Medusa using the Ding Dong Keep It On bell, which can only be used once per contestant.

Paul-Pendrake @NeoScorch @sixthleafclover Tonight on Fox Channel in 8:00pm. Have you ever seen the spectacular show the Masked Singer? Well, meet California Roll /or Mr. SushiRoll. And meet Bridezilla & Avocado Buddy, from season eight last years of 2022. @sixthleafclover Tonight on Fox Channel in 8:00pm. Have you ever seen the spectacular show the Masked Singer? Well, meet California Roll /or Mr. SushiRoll. And meet Bridezilla & Avocado Buddy, from season eight last years of 2022. https://t.co/pkHAeARySO

Here are some hints given about California Roll's identity (a 5 singer band):

Performed on Broadway

Used to be a DJ

Set out west on the 10 for the glee parades and silver screens’

Skateboards

Soy sauce

Cocktail

Notebook saying Group Project on the cover

Tiger drawing

Here are some hints about Medusa's identity:

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin

A big terrier dog,

Buckingham Palace

Chess pieces

Colorful palm trees

Tune into The Masked Singer on Wednesday, March 8, to see which singers head to the next round by impressing the judges.

