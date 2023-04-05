The Masked Singer season 9 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot on Fox

Currently, seven episodes of The Masked Singer season 9 have been released, and the show is already proving to be popular among viewers. In the previous episode, the show took a trip back to the 80s. Continuing the excitement, the next episode has been titled WB Movie Night. Throughout this episode, the contestants will be seen taking the stage to perform songs from popular Warner Bros. films.

The next episode of The Masked Singer season 9 will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the upcoming episode via Fubo TV, YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu Plus Live TV.

In total, this season's contestants have received "28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award nominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold."

WB Movie Night is the title of episode 8 of The Masked Singer season 9

The reality show is one of the most popular ones on television. The synopsis for episode 8 of The Masked Singer season 9 titled WB Movie Night reads:

“The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films to celebrate the studio's 100th birthday.”

Before the release of the upcoming episode, a promo clip saw Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger paying tribute to their favorite movies.

Apart from performances from their favorite contestants, fans can expect a lot of drama and several twists and turns in episode 8 of season 9. In this upcoming episode, Fox promises to deliver “action, suspense and intrigue” as part of the movie-themed hour with a “classic, mysterious ending.”

The show will feature two new performers, Dandelion and Mantis, as well as Doll, who won the previous episode. Towards the end of episode 8, fans will see two contestants reveal their identities. The current contestants on The Masked Singer season 9 include Medusa, California Roll, UFO, Lamp, Mantis, Doll, Dandelion, Macau, and Gargoyle. More contestants will also be announced soon.

The ongoing season will feature nine themes, including:

Abba Night

Opening Night

Country Night

New York Night

DC Superhero Night

Sesame Street Night

80s Night

Movie Night

The Masked Singer in Space

Recap of episode 7 of The Masked Singer season 9

In the 80s Night episode, the identities of two contestants were revealed. The judges' guess for Moose was Jon Lovitz (Robin), John Goodman (Ken), Ed O'Neill (Nicole), and George Wendt (Jenny). As it turned out, Jenny was right, as Moose was revealed to be the Cheers star and six-time Emmy nominee, George Wendt.

The guesses for Scorpio, who sang Girls Just Want to Have Fun, were Lisa Rinna (Robin), Heidi Klum (Ken), Denise Richards (Jenny), and Willa Ford (Nicole). It was soon revealed that Scorpio was the Selling Sunset star, Christine Quin. Doll, who sang Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds, was saved and will advance to the next round of the show.

With new contestants set to appear in the next episode, fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them. The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on FOX at 8 pm ET on Wednesday.

