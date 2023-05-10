The Muppets Mayhem and 2 Disney+ releases of May 2023

May looks to be an exciting month for Disney+ subscribers, with the streaming platform planning to release an array of titles across genres. From sci-fi thrillers to adventure films, May 2023 will see the release of several Disney+ Original shows and movies, as well as the return of old and timeless titles.

From The Muppets Mayhem to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Venom (2018), the streaming platform is prepared to deliver exciting releases that will ensure its viewers are left entertained. Apart from TV shows and movies, Disney+ will also be releasing a couple of documentaries during the month of May, including Ed Sheeran's The Sum of It All and King Charles' Charles: In His Own Words.

In all, Disney+ has grand plans regarding the platform's May 2023 releases and it looks like the platform has made sure that there will be something to please everyone.

Here are three titles that are slated to release on the streaming platform in May.

3 May releases from Disney+ including The Muppets Mayhem, American Born Chinese, and Crater

1) The Muppets Mayhem

The Muppets Mayhem follows the Muppets Show's house band called The Electric Mayhem as they prepare to record their first studio album with the help of Nora, a music executive.

The band, featuring Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet, learn to survive in the cutthroat music industry while facing obstacles and problems of their own.

The musical stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm alongside Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel. The series will also feature several prominent musicians as the Muppets go on their epic musical journey, including the likes of Steve Aoki, Lil Nas X, Kesha, Paula Abdul, and Zedd, among others.

The Muppets Mayhem was released on Disney+ on May 10, 2023.

2) American Born Chinese

Based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese is a TV series that tells the story of Jin Wang, a teenager trying to survive high school. Wang's life turns around after he meets a new exchange student at his school, Wei-Chen, which leads to him getting involved in a battle between Chinese mythological Gods.

Directed by Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton, the eight-episode series will star Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, and Sydney Taylor, along with Stephanie Hsu and Poppy Liu in recurring roles.





The Original series is streaming May 24, only on Worlds collided at the premiere of #AmericanBornChinese in New York City yesterday.The Original series is streaming May 24, only on #DisneyPlus

American Born Chinese will premiere on Disney+ on May 24, 2023.

3) Crater

A sci-fi adventure film, Crater revolves around Caleb Channing, a boy who was raised in a lunar mining colony. When Channing learns that he will be permanently relocated to another planet following the death of his father, he goes on an epic adventure to explore a mysterious crater with his three best friends and a new arrival from Earth, Addison.

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Crater stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb Channing, Mckenna Grace as Addison, Billy Barratt as Dylan, Orson Hong as Borney, Thomas Boyce as Marcus, and Scott Mescudi as Caleb's father.

Crater is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform on May 12, 2023.

All the above-mentioned shows and movies will be available to stream on Disney+ in May 2023.

