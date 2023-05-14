The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 on CBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The Neighborhood is all set to return with a new episode on May 15, 2023, bringing back the intriguing story of Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and his family. The series has been a roller coaster ride over the past season and has effectively introduced many plotlines that would require a conclusion pretty soon. This is slated to be the penultimate episode of the fifth season of the show.

The upcoming episode of The Neighborhood is titled Welcome to the Fatherhood. This episode will follow the long-building arc of Dave's estranged father, which saw some big developments in the previous episode. However, any episode of this CBS show is never without its share of comedy, something that this installment will also have in the form of Marty Butler's (played by Marcel Spears) struggles to fire an employee.

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! https://t.co/4lASp4Ty3i

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 will premiere on May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ a day later.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 preview: An important balance of emotions?

As most fans know from the previous episode, confronting his estranged father will not be the easiest thing for Dave, who has almost always strayed away from the topic and the opportunity. This could mean that the upcoming episode will feature some of the more serious and emotional angles the show has seen.

To balance this, the show has another interesting arc with ample avenues of being funny. The synopsis for the upcoming episode states that Marty struggles to fire an underperforming employee. Given the character of Marty, it is not hard to imagine some hilarious moments.

The full synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released on IMDb, reads:

"In this emotionally charged installment, Dave Johnson (played by Max Greenfield) faces a blast from the past when his estranged father, Lamar, arrives in town eager to reconnect. As Dave learns the truth about his father’s disappearance 30 years prior, the Johnson family navigates the complexities of forgiveness, understanding, and acceptance."

It further continues:

"Meanwhile, Marty Butler (played by Marcel Spears) faces a dilemma of his own as he struggles to fire an underperforming employee."

Sadly, no teaser or promo for the episode is available at the moment.

Eric Dean Seaton directs this episode from the script of Don D. Scott and Charles Brottmiller.

More about The Neighborhood

Created by Jim Reynolds for CBS, The Neighborhood follows the offbeat story of a white Midwestern family as they adjust to a new predominantly black neighborhood. The show premiered on October 1, 2018.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they're unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town. However, their opinionated next-door neighbor Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they'll disrupt the culture on the block."

It continues:

"Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there's an excellent chance of making the new neighborhood a great place to live."

The CBS show stars s Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, among others.

The Neighborhood is available for streaming on Paramount+.

