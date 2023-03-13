The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano on FX on Hulu - Release date, true story, and more details explored

Amongst the 15 new releases on Hulu this month is the FX documentary Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano. The documentary was released on March 10, 2023, on the streaming giant and telecast parallelly on the FX television channel at 10:00 pm ET.

The production is a part of the New York Times Presents project that promotes reality-based, journalistically-centered documentaries. As part of this, the news organization had previously released a documentary on Britney Spears' conservatorship tussle called Controlling Britney Spears.

IMDB has described the New York Times initiative as:

"A series of documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times."

The brand new original documentary is based on the life of Hollywood's most controversial private investigator, Anthony Pellicano, who spent thirty months in federal prison for possession of explosives, firearms, racketeering and wiretapping many influential personalities.

He was popularly called the "Hollywood Fixer." He was released from jail on March 22, 2019, and is presently working as a self-described negotiator for people in the corporate space,

The IMDB description of the Sin Eater docuseries reads:

"Part 1 of this two-part series on Hollywood's dirtiest P.I. uses never-before-heard recordings to reveal the extraordinary methods Anthony Pellicano employed to hide the sins of celebrities and their lawyers when they thought no one was looking."

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano - Recorded conversations with celebrities like Michael Jackson to feature in documentary

The Hulu docuseries, which was released in two parts, reveals a lot of well-kept Hollywood secrets from the 90s. This marks the first time that Anthony Pellicano's phone call recordings have been made public.

Be it Chris Rock's intimate conversation with Pellicano when he was leveled with r*pe allegations and caught cheating on his wife, or when Pellicano was looped in to erase evidence pertaining to Michael Jackson being accused of child molestation - the documentary features call recordings of many such sensitive topics that shook Hollywood.

The official synopsis of the docuseries is as follows:

"If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away. Hollywood’s dirtiest private investigator didn’t operate within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful. Pellicano’s victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them – in some cases ruining their lives forever.Ultimately, Pellicano went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering but now he’s out, and he’s talking."

It continues:

"The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly. Using these tapes and confidential documents, “Sin Eater” investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed."

The documentary will also shed light on Pellicano's association with other controversial figures like Bert Fields and Howard Weitzman. It also has details about the private investigator's connections with the Monica Lewinsky scandal and the O.J. Simpson trial.

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano is a two-part documentary. In the first episode, the focus is on showing the inside business of 90s Hollywood, exploring how celebrities could beat the legal system.

In the second episode, it becomes clear how these famous people were not held accountable for their actions. The documentary features journalists and victims of Pellicano talking about their past experiences with him.

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano was released on Hulu and FX on March 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes