The Night Logan Woke Up cast list and characters explored

Xavier Dolan's critically acclaimed thriller series, The Night Logan Woke Up, is all set to premiere in the US on Netflix on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The show tells the story of a family who's struggling to cope with the death of their beloved matriarch.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, per STUDIOCANAL International's YouTube channel:

''In the early 1990's, Mimi and her brother Jules are best friends with Logan. Together, they form an inseparable trio. The boys are on the baseball team and just won the regional championship and Mimi dreams of a life in the theatre; maybe the three will end up living in the United States one day and 'get the hell outta here'.... Who knows what the future holds? But in October 1991, Logan rapes Mimi; he's nearing his 17th birthday and she's 14.''

The description further states:

''The two families are shattered. The entire village knows. Nothing will ever be the same. 30 years later, Mimi has become a reputable thanatologist and travels home to take care of her mother's corpse, as requested by the latter in her will. She's reunited with her estranged brothers, left behind decades back. Soon after, secrets and spite buried deep in the past resurface, sending them on an unstoppable pursuit of reconciliation.''

The Night Logan Woke Up stars Julie Le Breton in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. The show is based on Michael Marc Brouchard's theatrical play, titled La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s'est réveillé.

The Night Logan Woke Up cast list: Who stars in Xavier Dolan's new thriller show?

1) Julie Le Breton as Mimi

Noted actress Julie Le Breton stars as Mimi in The Night Logan Woke Up. Mimi is a thanatologist - one who specializes in the study of death - who's returned home to honor her beloved late mother's dying request. She is the protagonist of the story, and the show unfolds from her point of view.

Julie Le Breton's other notable acting credits include You Will Remember Me, Goodbye Happiness, and many more.

2) Elijah Patrice-Baudelot as Julien

Elijah Patrice-Baudelot (Photo by courtesy of Corey Nickols/via IMDb)

Elijah Patrice-Baudelot essays the role of Julien in the new thriller series. Julien is Mimi's brother with whom she has a very good relationship.

Elijah Patrice-Baudelot embodies the character's core traits with remarkable ease, and viewers can expect him to deliver a fine performance in the show. The actor has previously starred in Last Summers of the Raspberries, Alerte Amber, and Faits Divers, to name a few.

3) Pier-Gabriel Lajoie as Logan

Pier-Gabriel Lajoie dons the role of Logan in The Night Logan Woke Up. Logan was close friends with both Julien and Mimi until a devastating event pulled them apart. Their friendship is at the heart of the story.

Pier-Gabriel Lajoie has been a part of Little Kings, Speak Love, and many other TV shows and films.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the series also stars numerous other actors in key roles like:

Julianne Côté as Stefanie

Magalie Lépine Blondeau as Chantal Gladu

Roger La Rue as Gaston Gaudreault

Viewers can watch The Night Logan Woke Up on Netflix on Sunday, October 1, 2023.