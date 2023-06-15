The Oakley x Saturdays NYC collection: Release date and more details explored 

Oakley and Saturdays NYC have come together to launch a collection that features surf-inspired sunglasses, accompanied by various casual, co-branded apparel. The collaboration features a collection of eyewear and apparel that is perfect for both city dwellers and beachgoers.

Saturdays NYC is a brand that is deeply rooted in surf culture, and they have brought that passion to this partnership with Oakley. Meanwhile, Oakley, a brand known for its high-quality eyewear, shares the surfing brand's love for waves, which makes them a natural fit for the joint project.

The collection includes sunglasses and clothing that are designed to be both stylish and functional, perfect for those who want to look good while enjoying the outdoors. Oakley and the surfing brand launched their collection on June 15, and it is now available for purchase. People can buy the collection from both Oakley and the surfing label's official websites. The price range for the collection starts at $58 and goes upto $213.

The Oakley x Saturdays NYC collection features vibrant yet subtle colors for the eyewear and apparel

The surfing special collection (Image via Oakley)

With a collection of retro-inspired designs that transport California's waves to the center of New York City, the two brands hope to highlight how surfing transcends the sport itself. The surfing special collection is motivated by a similar affinity for free-spiritedness of the two brands.

With Saturdays' bright PrizmTM Ruby lenses, which "tune in color and tune out distractions," and personalized branding engraved into the front of the lenses, the Oakley Hydra frames stand out in the collection. Co-branded boardshorts, hoodies, and T-shirts are among the clothing options that correspond to both boardwalk and city dress rules.

According to Saturdays NYC, the Hydra is a contemporary twist on one of Oakley's most recognizable frames, the Razor Blades, which was inspired by a type of eyewear that was popular with Surf Culture in the mid-80s. Hydra connects the past and the present with a semi-rimless sunglass that honors the brand's history with an Oakley Kato-inspired brow design.

Speaking about the new collection, the VP of Oakley, Brian Takumi, said,

"Partnering with Saturdays NYC for us meant bringing to life our shared passion for the beach lifestyle. This collaboration allows us to showcase the best of both brands and create a window for our customers to surf their way from the city directly to the waves."

The surfing brand's co-founders, Morgan Collett and Colin Tunstall, also shared,

"Saturdays NYC lies at the core of surf culture, living and breathing the beach way of life. We found Oakley in our shared love for the waves, and we could not wait to ride this one together."

The collaboration is inspired by vintage surf culture, which will appeal to those who are interested in this aesthetic. The collection is also likely to appeal to Oakley's core audience of sports enthusiasts and extreme athletes, as Oakley is known for its high-quality eyewear that is designed for these activities.

matthew stasoff @mattstasoff seeing more Oakley partnerships

1. Oakley x Saturdays NYC

2. Oakley x Satisfy Running seeing more Oakley partnerships1. Oakley x Saturdays NYC2. Oakley x Satisfy Running https://t.co/W1mBCtdmEx

The Oakley x Saturdays NYC collection is live now. People can grab the unique pieces now from the surfing brand and Oakley's online stores as well as select physical stores.

