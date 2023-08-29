"The one thing that made clear sense to me was him": Fans gush over Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi as wedding bells loom

British actress Millie Bobby Brown left her fans in awe after she gushed about her fiance Jake Bongiovi. In a Sunday Times interview published on August 27, 2023, the 19-year-old star spoke about her 21-year-old fiancé, and revealed the moment she realized that he was "the one."

Brown said that she knew that Bongiovi was "going to be a huge part of my life" right after they spoke for the first time.

"I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," Millie said.

Adding to this, she said:

"I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, took to their Instagram handle in April 2023 to announce their engagement. They first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 by sharing a picture together.

X users react to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

After Millie Bobby Brown's interview gushing about her fiance Jake Bongiovi went viral, X users were left in awe. Several users hailed the young couple and called them "cute" and "perfect."

One of the users also pointed out that Jake Bongiovi's parents also met as teenagers and are still married.

In her latest interview with The Times, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that Jake proposed to her with her own mother's ring.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me,” the actress said.

Speaking about her future in-laws, the Stranger Things star revealed that they are delighted with their engagement.

"They are super-happy. My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships. His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world."

Millie Bobby Brown said that she was in the middle of making plans for their wedding. The date hasn't been decided yet, but she said she's thinking about "options" for her wedding dress. Millie said that several designer offers have already been made to her for the big day's attire, and she is now weighing her choices.

Brown also added that she is "having those conversations" about maybe changing her last name.