The Out-Laws ending explained: Could Owen and the Ghost Bandits save Parker? 

The Out-Laws was released worldwide on Friday, July 7, 2023. This hilarious film sees a happy-go-lucky bank manager named Owen get caught in a bank robbery. Things just get more complicated when he realizes that the robbers are his own future in-laws Bobby and Lilly.

Owen managed to save his future wife Parker in the end and even managed to terminate the villain, Rehan.

The official synopsis of the Netflix film reads,

"Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

The Out-Laws ending explained: Was Rehan killed?

Although the ending of The Out-Laws was utterly chaotic, Owen and his in-laws, aka the Ghost Bandits, did manage to save his wife Parker from the villainous Rehan.

Rehan and the Ghost Bandits were arch enemies. Rehan held their daughter/Owen's fiancée Parker hostage and demanded a large sum of money for her. The price set on Parker's life was five million dollars.

Owen and his in-laws first burgled the Victory Union Bank and successfully got the money. The team first transported all of it to an armored vehicle and got ready to flee from chasing cops. It looked like they were going to make a successful escape, but Owen messed up his part in the plan. The money flew out of the armored truck. By the time the team finally got rid of the cops, they realized that there was not a single bank note left.

The team then decided to rob another bank called Atlas Reserve. This time, they even included Owen's family in the plan. Everything went smoothly. The Ghost Bandits did their part successfully and so did Owen. He took the money, and his cousin RJ helped him escape in a car.

Owen arrived at the meet-up location to exchange the cash for his fiancée Parker, but Rehan had different plans. Rehan declared that she was going to kill both Parker and Owen. This made Owen take out his gun and point it at Rehan. The latter's goons noticed that there was some water on the gun and concluded that it was fake.

Owen then proceeded to inspect the gun and accidently pulled the trigger. The gun was very real. The bullet ended up hitting one of Rehan's men. This prompted the rest of her goons to start firing at Owen; however, he accidently shot Rehan. She escaped, but one of her men died in the gunfight.

Owen managed to save Parker, and the two got married.

Who stars in The Out-Laws on Netflix?

The cast of The Out-Laws stars Adam DeVine as Owen, Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott, Ellen Barkin as Lilly McDermott, Nina Dobrev as Parker, Michael Rooker as Roger Oldham, Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan, Julie Hagerty as Margie, Richard Kind as Neil, Lil Rel Howery as Tyree, Blake Anderson as RJ, Lauren Lapkus as Phoebe King and Laci Mosley as Marisol.

The Out-Laws was directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. Spindel is best known for directing the 2020 film, The Wrong Missy.

