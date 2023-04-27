The Overtones Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

The Overtones have announced a new tour, billed as "The Good Times Tour," which is scheduled to take place from November 7, 2023, to December 13, 2023, in venues across the UK. The band's new tour will be preceded by a single night show on June 4, 2023.

The band announced their new tour, which will see them perform a mix of original songs, soul classics, and a selection of festival favorites, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Fans and interested patrons can get early access to tickets for the tour by registering on the band's official WhatsApp community via https://linktr.ee/theovertones.

Early access tickets for the shows will be available from April 27, 2023, while general tickets will be available from April 27, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

The Overtones back on tour after two years

The Good Times Tour will be the band's first major tour since their 2021 OT10 album support tour, following which, the band has since played at a few individual gigs. Speaking about the new tour in a general press statement, band member Jay James stated the following:

"We're absolutely buzzing, this is the biggest tour we’ve done in a very long time. To be back out with everyone for our traditional Christmas Party, our first in four years, after everything we’ve all been through, is going to be extra special."

The Overtones founding member Mike Crawshaw added:

"We’ll be giving it our all to give everyone the best start to the festive season. There’s lots going on in the world right now, but for your evening with us we guarantee you can leave your troubles at the door for a night of laughter, dance, singing and joy."

The full list of dates and venues for The Overtones tour is listed below:

June 4, 2023 – Blackpool, UK at Viva Blackpool

November 7, 2023 – Stockport at Stockport Plaza

November 8, 2023 – Cheltenham at Town Hall

November 10, 2023 - Llandudno Venue Cymru

November 12, 2023 – Nottingham, UK Concert Hall

November 13, 2023 – Buxton, UK at Opera House

November 14, 2023 – Guildford, UK at G Live

November 15, 2023 – Chatham, UK at Central Theatre

November 17, 2023 – Basingstoke, UK at Anvil

November 18, 2023 – Cardiff, UK at Cardiff New Theatre

November 19, 2023 – Truro, UK at Hall For Cornwall

November 20, 2023 – Leicester, UK at De Montfort Hall

November 21, 2023 – Bradford, UK at St Georges Hall

November 22, 2023 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

November 23, 2023 – Poole, UK at Poole Lighthouse

November 25, 2023 – Sheffield, UK at Sheffield City Hall Oval

November 27, 2023 – Southend, UK at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November 28, 2023 – Reading, UK at Reading Hexagon Theatre

November 29, 2023 – Hull City, UK at Hull City Hall

November 30, 2023 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK at Stoke Victoria Hall

December 2, 2023 – Weymouth, UK at Weymouth Pavilion Theatre

December 3, 2023 – Poole, UK at Poole Concert Hall

December 5, 2023 – Ipswich, UK Regent Theatre

December 6, 2023 – London, UK at the Indigo2

December 7, 2023 – Eastbourne, UK at Eastbourne Congress

December 8, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at Town Hall

December 11, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

December 12, 2023 – Perth, Australia at Perth Concert Hall

December 13, 2023 – Aberdeen, Australia at Aberdeen Music Hall

The Overtones and their music career

The Overtones was formed as a collaboration between Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest, Timmy Matley, and Lockie Chapman after the former four failed to win the X-Factor in 2009. The band signed a five-album deal with Warner Bros. Records soon after their formation, with a talent scout discovering them near Oxford Street in London.

The Overtones released their debut studio album, titled Good Ol' Fashioned Love, on November 1, 2010, achieving what would be their career's best chart success with the release. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart, as well as at numbers 14, 18, and 19 on the Irish, German, and Dutch album charts respectively.

Following the success of their debut album, The Overtones released their second studio album, titled Higher, on October 1, 2012. The album peaked at number 6 on the UK album chart, as well as at number 19 on the Irish album chart.

