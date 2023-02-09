The Parent Test episodes 7 & 8 release date and air time on ABC

The Parent Test returns this week with two episodes instead of one. In the upcoming episode, the parenting styles that will be put on the spot once again are "Strict," "High Achievement," and "Free-Range," and in the episode after, "Intensive," "New Age," and "Natural Families" will compete in two new challenges.

The challenges that the respective families will participate in this week include the Park Puppies challenge, the $20 Hustle challenge, Kid in a Candy Store, and the No Escape Room challenge.

Tune in on Thursday, February 9, at 8 pm ET to watch episodes 7 and 8 of The Parent Test on ABC.

The upcoming episodes of The Parent Test will feature a "sweet" test for two youngsters

The Parent Test is set to air two episodes this week instead of one, and in the upcoming episodes, the parenting techniques that will be put to the test are "Strict," "High Achievement," "Free-Range," "Intensive," "New Age," and "Natural."

The synopsis of episode 7, titled The Semi-Finals Begin, reads:

"Intensive, New Age, Natural families are back in the hot seat for two new challenges – Kid in a Candy Store and No Escape Room. Will the kids succumb to temptation or have the different parenting styles given them the tools to do the right thing?"

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Natural parents Eric and Heather Webb leave their children at the candy store for a new challenge. The couple leave Brinli and Morgan alone in the shop and tell them that while they can pick out whatever they want, they’re not allowed to touch the candy.

In their joint confessional, the couple explained:

"As natural parents, we don’t just let our kids run wild and do whatever they want. There’s still plenty of discipline and rules they have to follow."

Heather added that Morgan’s at an age where she understands rules and boundaries, and it is evident from her telling her younger sister not to touch the candy while also teaching the latter more about the different types of candies.

When Morgan tells her that the candy is mint, her younger sister states that she likes mint, and when she tells her that it's gum, Brinli tells her she likes gum. The interaction has The Parent Test cast laughing as they watched the footage in the studio.

Heather added in her confessional that while Morgan grasps the idea of boundaries, she’s not sure what will happen when they leave two kids alone in a candy store.

Meanwhile, episode 8, titled Limits & Boundaries, will see strict, high achievement, and free-range parents as they are tasked with leaving their children alone in a park to see how they interact with strangers who approach them with a dog.

A promo clip from last week teased The Parent Test’s Williams family’s snippet of the upcoming challenge. As the man approaches Elan with a golden retriever, the latter is quick to play with her. However, it is unclear how he reacts when the stranger asks him whether he wants to go see the puppies.

