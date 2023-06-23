The Perfect Find review: Made for those who are in love with the boss's child 

Netflix recently premiered a wholesome romantic comedy called The Perfect Find. It is not just hilarious; it also gives a beautiful message about finding love at the most unexpected moment in life. The film stars the very talented showbiz veteran Gabrielle Union opposite Keith Powers. The actors play Jenna Jones and Eric respectively. The duo portrays an unconventional couple whose relationship has a lot of ups and downs.

Netflix certainly knows how to make quality romcoms, and The Perfect Find is just another example of how the streamer has perfected this skill. The Perfect Find was released on June 23, 2023.

Its official synopsis reads:

"After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son."

It further states:

"As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance. Based on the book by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find is directed by Numa Perrier and also stars Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Gina Torres and La La Anthony."

The Perfect Find review: When it comes to love, age is just a number

Once you fall in love, does anything else even matter anymore? If it's really love, does the person's age, background, or profession matter?

Meet Jenna Jones, an unemployed 40-year-old who lives with her mother. Not having a job is no cakewalk, so things certainly look bleak for her. However, the worst thing happens when her mother tells her to leave because she has become a burden.

Jenna knows it's high time she started looking for a job, so she contacts Darcy. Darcy and Jenna have a love-hate relationship. They have stumbled into each other multiple times, and there have been instances where Jenna straight up snatched the job from Gina.

While Jenna manages to get the job, things get complicated when she falls in love with Eric, the videographer for the company she works for. The major twist takes place when she realizes that Eric is Gina's son. The entire film then revolves around Eric and Jenna's relationship and his mother's disapproval.

The Perfect Find manages to narrate a beautiful story in the most subtle and heartwarming way. Eric and Jenna's story is heavily scrutinized, but the way their love evolves is truly spectacular to watch.

The story flowed naturally. The 99 minutes used to tell it seemed to fly by. The casting is very well done and so are things like the camerawork, cinematography, screenplay, and dialogue. One thing that certainly stands out is the music. It was mild when it needed to be and upbeat when the situation called.

Holistically, The Perfect Find is tailor-made for hopeless romantics. You can enjoy it alone on a pleasant weekend or just watch it with a loved one. It cannot be said that it deserves multiple watches because the concept is not new, but it's always good to see Netflix release a quality romcom. If you like films like Lost in Translation and The Reader, you will love The Perfect Find. It's not as serious as the former ones, but certainly just as enjoyable.

