The Prank Panel cast net worth: Who is the richest judge on ABC show?

ABC is currently gearing up to bring a whole new level of laughter and mischief to the television screens with its upcoming unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel. This highly anticipated show is all set to premiere on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The Prank Panel offers a unique platform to individuals who are looking to have some harmless fun by targeting their family members, friends, and even co-workers with their creative pranks. With the guidance and expertise of the "pranxperts," who are Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe, the participants will have the opportunity to plot and plan elaborate, diabolical schemes that will leave everyone in stitches.

As the show is all set to premiere, here's a closer look at the "pranxperts" are their net worth.

Johnny Knoxville is the richest judge on The Prank Panel

According to Celebrity Net Worth, here's the net worth of the judges of The Prank Panel.

1) Johnny Knoxville - $50 million

This "pranxpert" is a multi-talented actor, film producer, screenwriter, comedian, and stunt performer, who tops the list with an impressive net worth of $50 million. Knoxville rose to fame as the co-creator and star of the wildly popular MTV reality show, Jackass.

He also starred in the Jackass film franchise and appeared in movies like Men in Black II, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Skiptrace. Knoxville's versatility as an actor has garnered him nominations for various awards, including American Comedy Awards and MTV Awards.

2) Gabourey Sidibe - $6 million

This The Prank Panel judge is well known for her debut role in the critically acclaimed film Precious, for which she received an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. She then continued to showcase her talent through various film appearances and was seen in Tower Heist, White Bird in a Blizzard, Grimsby, and Antebellum.

She also appeared as a main cast member in the TV series The Big C and starred in the anthology series American Horror Story. She recently opened up about her phenomenal physical transformation and her battle against type-2 diabetes, anxiety, bulimia, and depression.

3) Eric André - $4 million

Last but not least, the comedic genius, Eric André is best known for hosting Adult Swim's The Eric André Show and playing Mark Reynolds on the ABC sitcom Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. André's acting career boasts over 40 credits, including appearances in films like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Rough Night. He also took on voiced Azizi in The Lion King and Mark Bowman in The Mitchells vs. the Machines. He has also lent his voice to the Netflix series Disenchantment, portraying the characters Luci and Pendergast.

Beyond his on-screen work, André has also ventured into writing, producing, and directing. The Prank Panel judge has showcased his talents in the 2021 film Bad Trip and was involved in the creation of his own shows, such as The Eric André Show and Mostly 4 Millennials.

The panel of The Prank Panel brings together a talented trio of judges, each with their own unique contributions to the world of entertainment. The show premieres on July 9 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

