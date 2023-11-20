The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 episode 3 recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 19, 2023. During the segment, titled Heaven Is a Place in Potomac, the cast members were at odds once again. Several cast members discussed their issues privately as Mia told Karen about Wendy, calling her "slow."

Wendy's comment led Mia to believe that she wasn't as sensitive as she needed to be and told Karen about her son's speech impairment. Meanwhile, Nneka told one cast member about Wendy's family being "aggressive" towards her.

RHOP Season 8 will return next week on Sunday, November 26, 2023, with a brand new episode on Bravo.

Karen and Mia discuss Wendy during RHOP season 8 episode 3

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 8, Mia invited Karen to have a conversation with her after Ashley's housewarming party. During the conversation, Karen told her that she noticed a lot of tension among some of the women at the previous event, especially with Wendy inviting the selected people she wanted to have for her sons' upcoming event in front of Robyn.

The RHOP cast member asked Karen about her thoughts on the "etiquette queen" and Karen noted that she thought that invitation was personal since Robyn was also a part of the conversation. Mia proceeded to tell the cast member about Wendy calling her slow.

She noted that this was another reason why she couldn't move on with her and noted that during a conversation, she decided to say "you're so slow." She told Karen that her son, Jeremiah, is a part of an Individualized Education Program (IEP). She added that he has special education because of a speech delay.

She noted that while they were working with it, she usually spoke to her son and told him that he was smart, kind, and brilliant. Karen told the RHOP season 8 cast member that the usage of the term "slow" hit her differently.

Ashley cleared the air

In one of the previous episodes, Ashley Darby told Wendy that Nneka told her that Wendy comes from the Osu community, which is a caste originating in Africa. However, in the recent episode, while in conversation with Karen, she remembered that she "misremembered" and that Nneka never said it.

While Karen didn't seemed convinced about the story, Ashley took it upon herself to clear the air and apologized to Wendy. Wendy Osefo retaliated by noting that Ashley previously said that the cast member had come up to her and told her that "it was such a bad thing."

The cast member denied saying that and once again cleared things and apologized. Candiance, who was also present at the time of the conversation, implied that she knew that Ashley was lying. She told the cameras that it wasn't even something to stress over "because Ashley is a liar."

"That's why her forehead is so big, it's full of lies," she added.

Wendy noted that she had no issues with the new cast member but that appreciated Ashley being honest about the situation.

RHOP will return with another episode on Sunday, November 26 on Bravo.