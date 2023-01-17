The Resident season 6 episode 13 (finale) release date, air time, and plot

The much-anticipated finale of The Resident season 6 is expected to air on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The previous episode set the stage for a grand, eventful finale as viewers are eagerly looking forward to a satisfactory conclusion to what's been a memorable season.

The series revolves around the lives of various employees at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. It stars Matt Czuchry in the lead role, along with many others portraying significant supporting roles.

The Resident season 6 episode 13 (finale) on Fox promises to be riveting

The promo for The Resident season 6, episode 13, offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the season finale as the show heads toward the conclusion.

In the upcoming final episode, titled All Hands on Deck, Conrad is unexpectedly pulled back into work. Elsewhere, a heart for Governor Betz's surgery has arrived. Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi's birthday when Sammie comes into Chastain with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment; a heart arrives for Gov. Betz's transplant surgery.''

The previous episode, titled All the Wiser, saw AJ and Conrad trying their best to save Governor Betz's life and probably sabotaging their careers. Elsewhere, Padma has proceeded with her treatment.

With several crucial events set to unfold, viewers can expect a finale packed with lots of drama as the show looks to tie things up to provide a memorable conclusion to the story.

The sixth season, which debuted on Fox on September 20, 2022, has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the gripping plot, powerful performances, and sharp writing, among other things.

A quick look at The Resident plot, cast, and more details

The Resident explores the complicated lives of employees at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital who deal with the numerous professional challenges they face daily as they try their best to protect people's lives. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Fox:

''THE RESIDENT continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.''

The series has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics throughout its six seasons, thanks to its sharp writing and exciting plot. It stars Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins in one of the critical roles. Czuchry has been brilliant throughout the show, capturing his character's determination and resilience with remarkable ease.

The Good Wife fans will recognize Czuchry as Cary Agos. His other memorable acting credits include Gilmore Girls, Hack, and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, to name a few. Other key cast members include Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, and many more.

Don't forget to watch The Resident season 6 finale on Fox on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

