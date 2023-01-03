''The rich get richer'': Kaleidoscope fans disappointed with show's ending

Kaleidoscope started generating quite a buzz from the time it was announced. The Netflix show, with one of the most daring and unique formats, premiered on January 1, 2023, and became one of the most trending shows on any OTT platform. This is mainly due to the unique non-linear format of the show, which enables viewers to watch the series in any order, allowing different perspectives to the story.
With over 5,000 ways to watch it, the series also boasts an extraordinary tale of heist and revenge. Despite everything, it seems that viewer satisfaction, in many cases, was limited to the unique format. Although the storyline is rather basic, it seems that many fans have a problem with the way the show ended.
Kaleidoscope's ending led to heated debates on social media platforms like Twitter, where many fans came forward to point out the numerous flaws in the story, especially the ending. One Twitter user pointed out an obvious problem, saying:
"#KALEIDOSCOPE started off so promising but the ending was very underwhelming. Moral of the story “the rich get richer and we get to stay alive”. Like really?!? That’s what you want to leave us with. Still applaud Netflix for trying something new though."
This response seems to echo how most fans feel about the show's ending.
Kaleidoscope: Fans react negatively to the open-ended conclusion to the story
When it's a series like Kaleidoscope, it is quite easy to get lost in the storyline. Chronologically, the finale of the series is set after five episodes and before two, and it seems viewers have a problem with the last chronological episode that ended with Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) getting shot by an unknown entity.
The events in the episode take place six months after the heist, and fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with it:
The ending could have served as a good cliffhanger if the creator did not confirm that the series is a limited one. This was one of the reasons why Kaleidoscope viewers were all the more dissatisfied with the conclusion.
Eric Garcia, the creator of the show, wanted it to be like a puzzle and has allegedly left behind clues to the final mystery in the show itself. However, it appears that this did not sit well with viewers who wanted a different answer and more clarity.
The creator did give a cryptic hint in an interview, saying:
"Here's what I would say,...I would say go back and look at what he's wearing, the guy that follows him. See if you've seen what he's wearing anywhere else in the show...I can just tell you, but that's less fun, right?"
It seems some fans hate the heist drama more than others. When writers fail to satisfy the audience, this is something that is bound to happen. It would be interesting to see if the network goes ahead with an anthology sequel to the series. Garcia has previously hinted at this in an interview:
"This is an anthology show and, if we are fortunate enough, we do [have plans]. Netflix and we all decided to make another season anthology."
It is likely that Kaleidoscope will remain a source of much debate for quite some time. Hopefully, an anthology sequel will be more satisfactory for the fans.
Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.