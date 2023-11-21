The Rolling Stones 2024 North America tour: Presales, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Rolling Stones 2024 North America tour is scheduled to be held from April 28, 2024, to July 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!, is in support of the band's new album of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which is being sponsored by AARP, an interest group dedicated to issues faced by senior citizens over the age of 50, via a post on their official Instagram page:

The presale for the tour will be available from November 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PT onwards and can be accessed by registering at the official presale link available in the band's social media accounts or through UK UMG. Registration for the presale will be available until November 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT.

General tickets for the tour will be available on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website.

The Rolling Stones 2024 North America tour dates

The Rolling Stones released their latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, via Polydor Records on October 20, 2023.

The gold-certified album has so far peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, French, German, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts, respectively.

Now the band is set to embark on their first major tour to support their new album. The full list of dates and venues for The Rolling Stone 2024 North America tour is given below:

April 28, 2024 — Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

May 2, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Jazz Fest

May 7, 2024 — Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium

May 11, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

May 15, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Lumen Field

May 23, 2024 — East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 30, 2024 — Foxboro, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

June 3, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium

June 7, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

June 15, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

June 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

July 5, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

July 10, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

July 17, 2024 — Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

A brief overview of The Rolling Stones' music career

The band's next major success was with their sixteenth studio album, Tattoo You, which was released on August 24, 1981. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 for Canadian, Australian, Dutch, and French studio albums, respectively.

The Rolling Stones released their seminal album, Voodoo Lounge, on July 11, 1994. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Canadian, German, and Dutch album charts, respectively.

The Rolling Stones had their last major album success with their twenty-third studio album, Blue & Lonesome, which was released on December 2, 2016. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, French, German, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts, respectively.