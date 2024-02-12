"The scenes that I got to do as Anakin on Ahsoka was a bucket-list item"- Hayden Christensen on returning to Star Wars universe

After the story arc concluded with Anakin falling to the dark side in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, few, including Hayden Christensen, ever thought that his mildly successful integration of Obi-Wan Kenobi's fallen student will return. Not only did Christensen return for the franchise, but he also delivered some of his best performances, both as Anakin and Darth Vader.

Speaking to Empire in an upcoming interview for their Star Wars prequel 25th-anniversary issue, Hayden Christensen opened up on his gratitude for returning as the iconic Star Wars villain. Moreover, Christensen also recently got to play his character's Clone Wards version on Ahsoka, which he claimed was a bucket list item he did not even know existed.

Christensen said:

"The scenes that I got to do as Anakin on Ahsoka was a bucket-list item I didn’t even know I had,...When I was getting ready to do Obi-Wan Kenobi, I started my Clone Wars deep-dive, and I loved it. I remember thinking, ‘Man, it would be so cool to see some of that in live action."

Though he did not see the animated edition then, George Lucas had the lore planned, as Hayden Christensen revealed in an interview.

He further elaborated on his delight at appearing as both Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, an opportunity he never believed was coming his way.

"To get to come back now and do more with Anakin and Darth Vader was an amazing opportunity"- Hayden Christensen on returning to Star Wars

The prequel trilogy of the films did not match the expectations that it was meant to shoulder. But they still became important films in George Lucas's vast lore.

While things remained quiet for some time, it wasn't long before the Star Wards universe returned with its full force in a series of adaptations set in and around the events of the original films.

Though Christensen knew what was coming for Anakin in the future, thanks to George Lucas's vision for the franchise, he did not think he would get the opportunity to return. He elaborated:

"When we finished doing the prequels, it felt like that was it, and my journey with the character was over. So to get to come back now and do more with Anakin and Darth Vader was an amazing opportunity.

He further continued:

The scenes that I got to do as Darth Vader on Obi-Wan, that was huge for me. Being able to add a little bit more connective tissue to the character and to bridge the gap into Vader a little bit more is a very worthwhile thing."

The way the universe stands right now, it seems Christensen's character still needs to be finished. Fans have also grown more welcoming of the character after the prequel series failed to live up to its massive expectations.

Hayden Christensen and many other stars from the George Lucas universe have their interviews on the upcoming edition of Empire.

Hopefully, Christensen's journey ahead of this era in the Star Wars universe will be a smoother one.

