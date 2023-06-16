The Secret Sauce on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's new romantic drama film, The Secret Sauce, is all set to air on Sunday, June 18. The film centers around a young woman who's tasked with the job of convincing a BBQ joint owner in a secluded town to let her organization get the license for his family's secret sauce. But the task may not be as easy as she'd thought. The two lead characters' equation forms the crux of the story. Here's UPtv's official synopsis of the film:

''Laura, a Chicago marketing executive, is sent to entice smalltown BBQ joint owner Jim to let her company license his family’s secret sauce.''

The movie stars Tori Anderson in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Philippe Gagnon and written by Tatiana Krokar.

The Secret Sauce cast list: Tori Anderson and others to star in new romantic movie

1) Tori Anderson as Laura Glickman

Tori Anderson stars in the lead role as Laura Glickman in UPtv's The Secret Sauce. Laura is a young marketing executive who's sent to a small town in order to convince a BBQ joint owner to let her company get the license to his family's secret sauce. A charming and charismatic woman, the upcoming movie's story is told from her point of view.

It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Viewers can expect Anderson to deliver a memorable perfomance. Her other acting credits include A Bridesmaid in Love, NCIS: Hawai'i, Spotlight on Christmas, and You May Kiss the Bridesmaid, to name a few.

2) Corey Sevier as Jim Covell

Actor Corey Sevier plays the role of Jim Covell in the new UPtv romantic film, who's a BBQ owner living in a secluded town. He's been asked by a leading firm's marketing executive to let her company license his family's secret sauce, but he seems reluctant to do so.

The duo's equation forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves. Corey Sevier has previously starred in The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, and Pumpkin Everything, among many more.

3) Nora McLellan as Tara Toney

Nora McLellan essays the character of Tara Toney in The Secret Sauce. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

Nora McLellan is well-known for her performances in Killjoys, Dangerous Offender: The Marlene Moore Story, The X-Files, and many more.

Apart from Tori Anderson, Corey Sevier, and Nora McLellan, the movie also stars numerous others who play crucial supporting characters like:

Jean Nicolai

Christian Paul

Cassandre Mentor

Shayne Devouges

Camila Fitzgibbon

The official preview for The Secret Sauce offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and awkward moments from the film involving the two lead characters. Viewers who enjoyed UPtv's other romantic dramas like Written in the Stars and The Wedding Wish should certainly check this one out.

Don't miss The Secret Sauce on UPtv on Sunday, June 16, at 7:00 pm ET.

