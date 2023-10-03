The Simpsons season 35 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 is set to hit the screen on October 8, 2023, continuing the show’s record-breaking run. With a rich history in television and culture, The Simpsons season 35 has excited fans worldwide, especially after the show’s innovative and daring episodes from season 34 received excellent ratings.

The Simpsons frequently employ a sitcom storytelling format, where every episode features a self-contained and unique storyline. In the debut episode of the 35th season, named Homer’s Crossing, we witness Homer opting to assume the role of a school crossing guard. Nonetheless, the situation takes a humorous twist as an excessive influx of funding transforms the crossing guards into an unexpected, formidable presence. More to come in upcoming episodes.

Season 35 of The Simpsons premiered on October 1, 2023, and is available exclusively on Fox and Hulu. New episodes are scheduled to air on Sundays. While this season's exact number of episodes has not been announced, it is anticipated to follow a similar format to the previous season, which had exactly 22 episodes.

The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 airs this Sunday on Fox and Hulu

Release date and time zones

The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 is officially titled A Mid-Childhood's Night Dream. (Image via Hulu)

The Simpsons season 35 episode 2, officially titled A Mid-Childhood’s Night Dream, will be available to stream on Fox and Hulu on October 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Sunday night as episode 1.

Further, as mentioned earlier, the upcoming episodes will be released on Sundays. Notably, there will be a 14-day break between some of the episodes, and there has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the finale date for this season.

Meanwhile, the episode will run throughout October and November. The following is a list of the release schedule with time details for The Simpsons season 35 episode 2, taking into account varied time zones and regions:

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Sunday, October 8, 8:00 pm

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Sunday, October 8, 5:00 pm

Central Standard Time (CST): Sunday, October 8, 9:00 pm

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Sunday, October 8, 6:00 pm

Atlantic Standard Time (AST): Sunday, October 8, 10:00 pm

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST): Sunday, October 8, 3:00 pm

Alaska Standard Time (AKST): Sunday, October 8, 4:00 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): Monday, October 9, 3:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Monday, October 9, 1:00 am

Streaming platform details

Fox is the original network that will air The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 this Sunday at 8:00 pm ET. One can watch the show live on Fox with a cable or satellite subscription or stream it on the Fox website or app with their TV provider login. Viewers can also catch up on the latest episodes on the Fox website or app for a limited time after they air.

Hulu is another option that includes Fox and other channels. One can watch The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 on Hulu or record it with the cloud DVR feature.

801 Episodes and Counting: The Simpsons Renewed for Seasons 35 and 36

The Simpsons has been renewed for both Season 35 and Season 36. (Image via Hulu)

The Simpsons, an animated series, has received numerous prestigious awards, like Emmys, Annie Awards, and even a Peabody Award. Since it first aired in 1990, it has become a representation of culture. According to FOX, it holds the distinction of being the running scripted primetime show in television history.

Since its debut on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1989, The Simpsons has consistently maintained its position as one of the beloved and respected TV series. With a record of 34 seasons and 750 episodes, it remains a cornerstone of Fox’s programming and enjoys a substantial viewership.

Fans can rejoice as The Simpsons has been renewed for both Season 35 and Season 36, indicating its enduring popularity.

The Simpsons will reach a milestone of 801 episodes. Over these two seasons, 35 and 36, viewers can expect a total of 51 episodes. Seven episodes will continue the storyline from season 34, while the remaining 44 will be developed in upcoming cycles, as confirmed by Matt Selman, a writer and current co-showrunner.