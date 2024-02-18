The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection: Everything we know so far

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection is another new launch in the lifestyle section, garnering some clothing elements for the revered football team Manchester United.

This collection includes jerseys, jackets, bucket hats, track pants, shorts, and scarves. Taking inspiration from the Stone Roses's famous album cover, This Is the One, this collection is designed to underscore his work.

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection, which included Gary Neville, Wes Brown, and Liam Fray, was introduced through a short video and photo session. On February 10, 2024, the men's team showed up in the jersey while the women's team donned the jersey the next day.

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection price begins at $50 and is available at Adidas, Manchester United, and other selected retail stores.

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection incorporates John Squire’s artwork

In collaboration with one of the greatest football clubs in the world, Manchester United, Adidas has unveiled a set of apparel. The collection incorporates the artwork of the famous guitarist John Squire while taking inspiration from the Stone Roses.

In this collection, the designers from Adidas underscore one of the famous songs of the Stone Roses, This Is the One. The song was originally released in 1989 and turned out to be walk-out music for games later in 2000.

The design director of Adidas, Inigi Turner, introduced the Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection:

"For many fans that remember watching the famous class of ‘92, The Stone Roses music is probably the soundtrack playing in their heads. Both the team and the band represented global youth movements that had Manchester at their heart. We’re excited to celebrate that relationship through this collection, which represents the beautiful fusion of Northern England football and musical culture."

The apparel collection garners an array of clothing pieces, and the Manchester United x Stone Roses x Adidas Icon Jersey is one of the notable ones. This jersey incorporates the actual artwork of the album cover, done by John Squire. It blends the green and white color tones, underscoring the microscopic views of the city.

To emphasize the Stone Roses signature, the brand etched the tri stripes in red, blue, and white on the sleeves. For the branding, the golden Manchester logo is engraved on the left side, while the red Adidas logo is affixed to the right chest. On the white collar, the Stone Roses text in yellow is imprinted.

The chief commercial development manager of Manchester United, James Holroyd, said:

"The Stone Roses is a band that is deeply knitted into the unique Manchester United fan culture both locally and globally. This collection is the perfect way to recognise our joint histories in a way that connects with both older fans and the new generation of supporters."

Apart from the original icon jersey, the Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection includes a pair of black track pants and shorts. These bottoms are designed with a black hue, while each tri-stripe is tinted in red, white, and blue. On the thigh, a red trefoil and the Manchester United logo are etched.

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection includes a black jacket etched with a golden yellow logo. The pre-match jersey is another notable element in the collection, which is the grey version of the Adidas original icon jersey.

A pair of scarves and the bucket hat complete the collection. The scarves are designed on the Stone Roses album's cover. Another one is hued black with Manchester United scripts, while the football logo is replaced with Stone Roses' signature lemon logo.

The Stone Roses x Adidas apparel collection price range begins at $50. All the elements are live, and one can get them from Adidas, Manchester United stores, and other selected retail stores.