The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5, titled Love Fool, premiered on Prime Video on Friday, July 28. It was directed by Isabel Sandoval.

This episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty's latest installment was told from the perspective of Jeremiah, not Belly. He got flashbacks of the latter from the last visit and also how he sacrificed his feelings for his brother Conrad. Jeremiah loved Belly, but so did Conrad, for which he took this step.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 recap

Since Julia had tricked the teenagers, the beach house had become completely empty. The friends didn't know what to do so they just roamed around the empty house. Jeremiah was the most affected by all this; he felt like his mother's memories had been snatched away from him.

Julia apologised for a step like this but she had an explanation. All items were moved into the storage. Conrad got into a verbal battle with the woman and stormed off. However, the worst news was yet to come; Skye informed everyone that the house too would be sold quickly as there were several interested buyers.

Jeremiah still wanted to fight but the teenagers had to find shelter. Nighttime was creeping in and their home had been taken away from them. Jeremiah planned to get his friends into the local country club. The teens reached there and planned to look for food and a place to sleep. Then even split into teams.

Jeremiah watched Belly and Conrad getting closer and had a flashback. He recalled the time when he was handling his mother's finances. He also recalled the time when his brother Conrad asked him permission to date Belly. He himself was in love with her but was ready to sacrifice his feelings for his brother.

Back in the present, Jeremiah and Belly were exploring the corridors of the country club. They began bonding again. Jeremiah was in love with her. They were even going to share a kiss but did not. He admitted that he had missed her. Steven and Taylor were hanging out and flirting elsewhere.

Conrad decided to buy the beach house using his trust fund money. There were more flashbacks showcasing Jeremiah's jealousy of his brother. Back in the present, the group decided to settle on the golf course.

They played a game of truth and dare and Cam spoke about his deceased sister. Later that night, Belly asked Jeremiah why he had rejected her and he replied that it was complicated. They slept by each other on the golf course.

The next day, the group rushed to the beach house and prepared to make an offer to buy it. However, their dreams were shattered when they learned that Julia had already accepted an offer and the house was sold.

The Summer I Turned Pretty synopsis

According to an Amazon Studios press release, the official synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty reads as:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The assembled cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, and several others in key roles.