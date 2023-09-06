The Swarm on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, and everything we know so far

The Swarm, a German sci-fi TV show, is all set to make its debut in the US on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The series focuses on various people who discover that a superior power lives underneath the sea, posing a huge threat to the existence of humanity.

The show stars Cécile de France in the lead role of the protagonist, Dr. Cécile Roche, along with several other talented actors who play crucial supporting characters. Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, and Philipp Stölzl are the directors of the series. It is inspired by the novel of the same name by German writer Frank Schätzing.

The Swarm trailer offers a peek into a nightmarish dystopian world

The official trailer for The Swarm offers a peek into the unique, dystopian world that the story is set in as various people struggle to battle a swarm intelligence living underneath the sea that could potentially destroy humanity and take over the Earth.

The trailer has no spoilers but clearly defines the main premise of the show while also providing a glimpse into its distinct tone. Here's the official synopsis of the sci-fi show, as per ZDF Studios:

''The world’s oceans are exhibiting strange happenings: an ice worm triggering tsumamis; deadly bacteria poisoning drinking water; whales aggressively attacking boats.''

The description further states,

''No reasonable connection, scientists believe there is a sophisticated intelligence retaliating against man. The scientists man a technologically advanced vessel, delving deep within the Arctic Ocean in search of an unknown menace.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a richly atmospheric and character-driven show that delves deep into the disturbing facets of human existence and alien life.

The show premiered in Europe and various other countries earlier this year and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who raved about the ambitious storyline, thematic and philosophical depth, and acting, among various other things.

A quick look at The Swarm cast

The series' cast is led by the highly talented Belgian actress Cécile de France, who stars as Dr. Cécile Roche. Roche is the protagonist who features prominently in the series' trailer, and although not many details about her character are known at this point, it seems like the story is told from her point of view.

Fans can look forward to de France delivering a powerful performance in the show. She's received critical acclaim for her performances in various movies and TV shows over the years, like The Young Pope, The New Pope, Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe, Mademoiselle de Joncquières, and Le Voyage de Fanny, among many more.

Starring alongside her in another key role is actor Alexander Karim, who plays Dr. Sigur Johanson, also a key character in the story. Karim's most notable performances were in Tyrant, Advokaten, The Box, and Maternal, to name a few.

The remaining cast members of The Swarm include Joshua Odjick as Leon Anawak, Leonie Benesch as Charlie Wagner, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Alicia Delaware, and Barbara Sukowa as Prof. Katharina Lehmann, among many more.

You can watch The Swarm on The CW on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.