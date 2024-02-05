The Traitors season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more 

The Traitors season 2 is a mystery reality series in which 21 contestants compete for the grand prize of $250,000 while living together in a castle. Since its premiere on January 12, 2024, this game has intrigued viewers with its unique concept, which is similar to the party game "Mafia" and the tv show, Big Brother.

The competition format divides all participants into two groups, 'Faithfuls' and 'Traitors.' Each cast member votes out the participant who they think is a traitor. With six out of eleven episodes released already, episode 7 is set to air on Friday, February 9, 2024, on Peacock TV.

The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Death is still in the cards as the Traitors discover whether their attempt at seduction has been successful; the Faithful gun for another Traitor, but their plans may not pay off; Alan has a deadly surprise for all the players."

What to expect from The Traitors season 2 episode 7?

After the release of episode 6, viewers wondered whether Peter Weber joined the traitors or not. The banishment of Dan Gheesling gave Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow an opportunity to make someone a part of their team, and they chose Peter, who was already after Parvati. Now that he is part of her group, it might protect her from elimination.

However, Peter's clever strategies increase the probability of him flipping sides on The Traitors.

Every contestant's main target is the final prize, so Peter might change his strategy for being crowned a champion. The faithfuls, however, are in a good spot so far. Episode 7 will explore more of Parvati’s next move.

The new episode will also see more of the faithfuls and their plans of banishing more traitors after they succeed in eliminating the first-ever traitor. So far, Big Brother contestant Janelle Pierzina, The Real Housewives Of Miami’s Larsa Pippen, and Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been sent home.

What happened on The Traitors season 2 episode 6?

In The Traitors season 2 episode 6, the faithfuls were able to banish one of the traitors, Dan Gheesling. Throughout the episode, Janelle believed that Dan was indeed one of the traitors. Meanwhile, Peter decided to make a plan so the faithfuls could identify whether Dan was one of the traitors or not.

At the beginning of the episode, Dan is seen arguing with his fellow traitors, Survivor’s Parvati Shallow and Married To Medicine’s Phaedra Parks about their next murder victim. Dan wanted Bergie to be eliminated as he believed he had the shield and was being protected by his teammates. He was shocked to see Bergie alive the next day.

It was later revealed that the "shield" rumor was a plan devised by Peter earlier to catch the traitors in a lie. Parvati and Dan were hopeful that they could mention C.T.'s name instead.

Dan, however, didn't give up and tried to blame Phaedra on the round table at the end. By that time, it was already too late, and hence Dan was banished from the castle.

Stream the upcoming episode of The Traitors season 2 on Peacock TV or Paramount+. New episodes air every Thursday at 6 pm PST/9 pm.