The Traitors season 2 reunion: Peppermint notes she was “heartbroken” over early elimination

The Traitors US season 2 aired two new episodes this week on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The first segment of the Peacock show focused on the season finale, in which the remaining contestants competed to be either the only winner or one of the few who shared the prize.

While the last three standing were all Faithfuls, Trishelle and CT voted to "banish again" and eliminate MJ, so they only had to share the prize fund. This angered MJ, who later voiced her disappointment in the reunion special, which also aired the same day.

However, MJ wasn't the only one who was upset about her time on the show, as Peppermint, who was the first contestant to be banished from The Traitors season 2, expressed that she was "heartbroken" over it.

"Most people don't know someone who is trans in their personal lives, which means that they learn about how to interact with us from TV. And so I was heartbroken that I wasn't able to, um, to see that a little longer.

Peppermint's The Traitors US season 2 journey explored

The Traitors US season 2, which premiered in January 2024, saw 22 celebrities make their way to Scotland to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. The Peacock show started with two traitors being picked by host Alan Cumming, who then had to murder people and keep their identities a secret to win big.

The show saw several celebrities leave a mark on fans' minds, including the first person to be banished, RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint. The drag performer was eliminated after a misunderstanding with The Challenge alum Trishelle, who was certain that the cast member was a traitor.

Peppermint previously opened up about her time on the show while in conversation with Vulture, where she explained that her elimination from the show was a result of a conversation with Trishelle, who has since been crowned as one of the winners of the show.

When the cast gathered for the reunion special, Peppermint opened up about being a big fan of the show. She told Andy Cohen that she was "gagged" when she got a call to be on The Traitors US season 2.

Expand Tweet

Peppermint added that it was upsetting to be cast out suddenly and instantly. She added that while she knew that someone had to go first, there was no "proof" against her.

"People have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game, which end up targeting whoever's the most different from the group. And in those situations, people like me don't really fare that well."

The drag artist added that being on The Traitors season 2 reminded her of an experience she had in high school where she was the "only out LGBTQ person" at the time. The cast member was seen getting emotional, and MJ offered her hand, for support.

"Yes, I am a drag entertainer, but I am so much more than that."

She stated that, while the show belonged to the entertainment category, it was an opportunity to represent the trans community in light of the "anti-trans legislation" that is currently in effect in America.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 2 are available to stream on Peacock.