The Twang 2023- 24 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Popular indie rock band, The Twang, has some big news for their fans in the UK as they have announced massive tours in 2023 and 2024. The band will be seen performing in some major cities in the UK. These will include London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wrexham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, and many others.

The Twang will be joined by band Pastel and they will be supporting The Twang at all their gigs. Plus, The Effenaar will also be joining the tour for most of the dates, except for Wolverhampton, Leicester, and Birmingham.

The O2 priority presale tickets are now available to buy via Ticketmaster, while the general sale will go on sale from September 8, 2023, via Ticketmaster

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour

The Twang's UK tour will begin in Sheffield and end in London

The Twang will kick off the tour with their Sheffield concert, scheduled for November 24, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in London on March 24, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 24, 2023 – Sheffield, Leadmill

November 25, 2023 – London, O2 Academy Islington

December 1, 2023 – Glasgow, Garage

December 2, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

December 8, 2023 – Wrexham, Rockin Chair

December 15, 2023 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun at Halls

December 16, 2023 – Leicester, O2 Academy

December 23, 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

March 3, 2024 – Glasgow, St Lukes

March 17, 2024 – Leeds, Wardrobe

March 24, 2024 – London, Bush Hall

The Twang is a British Indie-rock band that formed in 2004

The Twang is an Indie-rock band from Birmingham, UK, known for their blend of big guitars and emotional Brit-pop vibes mixed with a dance-friendly groove. The band members include Phil Etheridge and Martin Saunders on vocals, Jon Watkin on bass, Stu Hartland on guitar, and Matthew Clinton on drums.

The story of The Twang began in 2004 when they formed as Neon Twang. They were inspired by bands like Oasis and the Streets, as well as the Madchester sound of acts like Happy Mondays. Their goal was simple to make guitar-based rock music that was both melodic and straightforward.

Neon Twang gained a reputation for their rowdy live performances, but this also led to some trouble with violence at their shows. To distance themselves from this negative image, they shortened their name to The Twang.

In 2006, The band caught the attention of the UK music press when writers like James Jam and DJs like Edith Bowman were blown away by their Birmingham show. This helped them secure a record deal with B-Unique Recordings.

Their first single, Wide Awake, and their second, Either Way, reached the UK Top 20. Their debut album, Love It When I Feel Like This, dropped in 2007.

The band's journey continued with their second album, Jewellery Quarter, in 2009, produced by Youth. They explored new territory with 10:20 in 2012 and revisited their roots with Neontwang in 2014.

Over the years, they released several EPs, including Guapa in 2011 and Amsterdam in 2020. Their fifth album, If Confronted Just Go Mad, was released in 2019, featuring two new female vocalists and collaborations with Mint Royale.

Throughout their career, the band has shown their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. With catchy tunes and a melodic approach to music.