The Twitter Leg video leaves the internet scandalized 

A video circulating on Twitter, which is now being called the “leg video” has left many internet users unnerved. People have been taken aback by the obscene content available in the said clip. A few have also stated that they regret watching it.

The “leg video” is part of the Extreme PF Season 3 trailer. The show was released by the Perverse family in February 2021. Though the episode featuring the infamous “leg video” was released months ago, the clip is currently going viral on Twitter due to its absurd nature.

The aforementioned episode details people’s extreme proclivities.

Twitter left scandalized after viewing the “leg video”

The “leg video” has gained over 1.7 million views on Twitter and has accumulated over 14.9k likes. Since the video went viral on social media, some have stated that it is “the worst thing they have ever seen.”

People were left perplexed by the jarring NSFW video. Twitter users also explained the content to those who wished not to view the clip.

A few reactions included:

“i just watched the leg video ifykyk. currently traumatized. enough twitter for today and until i learn to not click on random tiktok links”

“came across a TikTok video that lead me to a link & bitch- ol girl had a whole leg in her i-"

“At the verge of tears. Ya’ll I watched it, I thought people were overreacting. I WAS WRONG”

Another tweet opined:

“Goes to Twitter. Searches for video. Scrolls for video. Traumatised.”

naomi 🍒 @_cherrycals_ The leg video…. I should’ve just minded my business The leg video…. I should’ve just minded my business https://t.co/OITY4yNpzB

matthew @mmay0518 just saw the leg video. i am forever traumatized. WTF WAS THAT just saw the leg video. i am forever traumatized. WTF WAS THAT

Katelyn @Katelyn_966 @perversefamily tHIS IS THE 7TH TIKTOK VIDEO IVE SEEN ILL NEVER LEARN MY LASSON AND THIS IS BY FAR THE MOST DISGUSTING ONE ILL NEVER TRUST TOKTOK AGAIM @perversefamily tHIS IS THE 7TH TIKTOK VIDEO IVE SEEN ILL NEVER LEARN MY LASSON AND THIS IS BY FAR THE MOST DISGUSTING ONE ILL NEVER TRUST TOKTOK AGAIM https://t.co/Wc8ud1Lyjy

As the video went viral on Twitter, many TikTok users were made aware of it being available on the formerly mentioned social media platform. In fact, some users also asked their own platform's community not to search for the Perverse Family on Twitter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul