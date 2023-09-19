The Ultimatum season 2: Which couples are still together and who are not?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season two was released on August 23, 2023. It saw several couples explore their relationship and test it to see if they were compatible. The show is based on one person giving their partner an ultimatum of marriage as the other person usually seems to have commitment issues. Over the course of the show, these couples go through multiple challenges to see if they last.

Toward the end of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2, the couples had to decide whether they wanted to tie the knot or part ways. The synopsis of the show, which is available to watch on Netflix, reads:

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged. One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

According to Netflix's description, the show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows couples who aren't "aligned about their future." As mentioned earlier, one couple wants to get married but the other isn't ready. The "experiment" begin with an ultimatum and the couples agree to split up and enter a "trial marriage" with someone from a different pairing.

In The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 five couples underwent this test. They included Riah and Trey, Ryann and James, Roxanne and Antonio, Lisa and Bryan, and Kat and Alex.

Couple from season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On who are still together

1) Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson

According to the reunion episode of season 2 which aired on August 30, 2023, the couple is still together and engaged. Riah said that the couple was thinking of having a destination wedding in Spring 2025.

"It's going to get here fast before you know it, but I said I wanted a nice wedding, so I want it to be perfect," she added.

2) James Morris and Ryann McCracken

Ryann McCracken and James Morris have been together since high school. They decided to get engaged at the end of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2. As part of the reunion episode, they revealed that they will get married on September 30, 2023. They are currently living together and planning their wedding.

3) Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser

On the show, Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser faced quite a few challenges in their relationship. However, they stuck together and got engaged in the end.

"I did a lot of work on myself with where I am being engaged. I really never, ever, ever thought I'd get to the place I am, saying I have a fiance," Roxanne said during the reunion episode.

4) Brian Okoye and Lisa Horne

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On cast members Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye revealed during the show that Lisa is pregnant. They are currently dating and Lisa told E! News in a recent interview that the couple's journey as parents has been "a beautiful one."

"I know that not everyone gets that experience for many different reasons, but it's been a blessing. It's been a really nice, peaceful journey," she added.

5) Alex Nelson and Kat Shelton

Like the other couples, Alex Nelson and Kat Shelton also encountered many challenges in their relationship during the show. At the end of the season, the couple got engaged and are still with each other, and are even planning on buying a house together.

They are also planning their upcoming wedding which is scheduled on May 10, 2024. The couple is also planning to purchase a house together.

Viewers can watch the entire season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix.