The Valley: Nia Booko and Jax Taylor's pool party conflict explained 

The Valley kicked off with an explosive premiere on March 19, which included a prank played by Jax Taylor on Danny Booko that left his wife Nia in tears. When the cast members were at a pool party, the couple posed for a farewell photograph when Jax snuck up on Danny from behind.

He pulled down Danny’s trunks, thereby exposing his privates to the entire party. Jax ran away after executing his playful trick, but Nia did not find his antics funny. Instead, she stormed off into a room, sobbing. Episode 2 of The Valley, titled Tit For Tat, released on March 26, documented the aftermath of the prank, with Nia being angry about the incident.

What went wrong between The Valley stars Nia Booko and Jax Taylor?

In the premiere episode, viewers saw that it was Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies' idea that encouraged Jax Taylor to pull the prank. The attendees realized Danny wasn’t wearing any underwear inside the trunks, which was what left Nia Booko enraged the most.

Though the incident became a laughing affair for Jax Taylor, amassing a few chuckles from Jesse Lally and the guys, Nia Booko did not find it amusing. She reprimanded Jax, saying:

“You just pulled his whole f**cking p*nis out. My heart is racing.”

In a confessional, Jax poked fun at Danny for not being an “underwear guy,” stating:

“I honestly thought Danny was an underwear guy. You know, it’s kind of a hard way to learn the lesson that he’s not.”

Though Danny did not have any hard feelings after the prank, Nia walked off to another room in anger and frustration. The mother of Jax Taylor’s kid, Brittany Cartwright, followed Nia in an attempt to salvage the situation. She was joined by Janet and Scheana, who found Nia crying in a room. Through sobs, The Valley star asked:

“Jax just came over and pulled Daniel’s pants off. Like, who does something like that?”

Brittany put in the work to console Nia but also attempted to explain that Jax did not mean any harm with his prank. She continued to defend him, highlighting that Jax probably didn’t even realize that it was a “bad joke.” Nia’s emotions were all over the place, but Jax appeared unfazed by the outcome. Amid this, Brittany defending Jax wasn’t appreciated by Nia, and she later told her husband:

“I love Brittany but she was also just making all the excuses.”

Nia branded Jax “annoying” while also reflecting that her post-birth hormones could be the reason behind her meltdowns. However, Jax's antics only ended up making her mood worse. In a confessional of The Valley, the mother of three explained:

“I don’t know exactly how to label it per se, but all the heavy, like hormones and emotions that I’ve been feeling, it’s been a lot. There’s some days where I'm like is this my new normal? Sometimes in the moment it doesn’t feel like it’s going to get better.”

In episode 2 of The Valley, while recalling the prank, Nia said she “wanted to punch” Jax in a conversation with her husband. Danny attempted to defuse her anger with a lighthearted joke about her taekwondo skills. “Well, you are a fourth-degree black belt,” he said in response.

After the pool party, Nia met Brittany again at Michelle Saniei Lally’s house for a girls' night out. Brittany inquired if Nia was feeling any better before issuing an apology from Jax’s side, noting that he regretted his actions. The Valley star said:

"Jax is so, like, the last thing he would ever want to do is make you sad. Like, his heart was broken when he saw you crying."

The Valley will return with episode 3, titled Doubting Doute, on Tuesday, April 2, exclusively on Bravo.