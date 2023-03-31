The Vans x Shane Gonzales “Star Spangled Glamour” collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

On April 7th, 2023, the "Star Spangled Glamour" collection will drop in collaboration with Vans and Shane Gonzales. The line will include shoes that have all been updated in Gonzales' rock-and-roll esthetic. The collection features a twist on traditional American elements, including cowboy boots, blue denim, and leather jackets.

At the age of 19, Shane Gonzales, a native of Southern California, started Midnight Studios to create garments that reflected the "anti-aesthetic" he perceived in popular music and street fashion. Since then, superstars including Rihanna, Pete Davidson, and Migos have worn the brand's products, and the company has worked with Reebok and Off-White.

He is currently working with Vans to create a footwear capsule collection. Gonzales' personal style and passion for punk rock music served as the inspiration for the line. The collection is priced between $130 and $185.

The Vans x Shane Gonzales “Star Spangled Glamour” collection features three silhouettes from Vault by Vans

“Star Spangled Glamour” collection (Image via Highsnobiety)

The Old Skool VLT LX, Sk8-Hi Reissue Strap VLT LX, and Authentic Zip VLT LX are the three sneakers offered by the collection.

Gonzales put his rock 'n' roll twist on the footwear, emphasizing iconic Americana elements like cowboy boots, leather jackets, and denim. In a nod to the traditional style that made Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, so famous, the use of denim, leather, and chrome everywhere is fitting.

The Old Skool VLT LX is rendered in high-quality black leather and stamped with the kind of striking Western embroidery often found on cowboy boots.

The Authentic Zip VLT LX is styled to seem like a pair of traditional blue jeans, right down to the concealed laces, buttons on the top, and chrome zippers.

Last but not least, the Sk8-Hi Reissue Strap VLT LX completes the limited edition collection; it, too, is made of black leather and has rider jacket embellishments such as collars, epaulets, and buckles.

Shane Gonzales said to Highsnobiety:

"The title of the collection, 'Star-Spangled Glamour,' explores the theme of classic Americana and Hollywood glamour. To me, these two themes tie into each other by evoking a sense of nostalgia, iconic style, and rebellious spirit that reflects the best of American culture."

He further added:

"The three styles I worked with focus on the combination of classic American styles that have stood the test of time: The perfecto jacket, the everyday jeans, and the cowboy boot. The key was to find a balance between these different styles and to incorporate design elements that are characteristics of each one while still creating a cohesive and wearable shoe."

According to Gonzales, these three sneakers from Vault by Vans are quite simple and everlasting. So with this collection, he aimed to offer a fresh take on these timelessly chic silhouettes.

On April 7, 2023, three silhouettes from the collection will be released via Midnight Studios. To grab the first pair, keep tabs on Midnight Studios.

