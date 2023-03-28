The Voice season 23 episode 8 release date and time explored as the battle round continues

The Voice season 23 episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It will show the singers continuing their journey as they impress the coaches and viewers to earn the top spot in the competition.

The coaches, meanwhile, are taking every step to prepare their artists so that they can earn a playoff pass in this challenge.

Each coach in this competition had one steal and one playoff pass. This season's judges include Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton, with Carson Daly as the host.

The hit NBC series The Voice has captivated his fans for over two decades. Over the years, it has provided a platform for aspiring singers to establish their names.

The current season has been great, as fans have shown their love for the singers constantly. As the show progresses, each fan has chosen their favorite singer and is rooting for them to win.

With part of The Battles part 2 taking place in the upcoming episode, episode eight of The Voice season 23 will be challenging for the contestants.

The Voice Season 23 episode 8 is titled The Battles part 2

In each episode, the competition only gets tougher and the singers need to showcase their best musical abilities and sing their hearts out to stay on the show. The remaining artists in this NBC singing competition have yet to experience a lot of twists and turns.

Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton are the last three judges to use their playoff passes.

The synopsis for The Voice season 23 episode 8, titled, The Battles part two reads:

“The battle rounds continue as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts or advancing straight to playoffs with the coveted playoff pass; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass.”

It adds:

"An all-new 'Playoff Pass' allows both Artists in a Battle to advance, with the 'Playoff Pass' winner gaining a major advantage when they skip the Knockout Rounds and automatically advance to Playoffs, taking them one step closer to the Live Performance Shows."

An overview of episode seven of The Voice Season 23

Artists in the battle round are prepared to face the challenge by the judges. They either advance to the knockout round or advance to the playoff round. There was also some drama during this episode when judges began pitching for their own team members.

Singing the same song in the battle round was a challenge for the singers. The only objective was to get the level higher as the singers gave their best performances to impress the judges and viewers.

The teams that were divided in this episode were as follows:

Team Niall Horan: EJ Michels, Gina Miles, Ross Clayton, Michael B, Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin, Laura Littleton, Kate Cosentino, Tiana Goss, and Talia Smith.

Team Blake Shelton: Tasha Jessen, Walker Wilson, Neil Salsich, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising, Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, and Grace West.

Team Kelly Clarkson: Kala Banham, Cait Martin, Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Sheer Element, Ali, Marcos Covos, Rachel Christine, JB Somers, and Katie Beth.

Team Chance the Rapper: Jamar Langley, Sorelle, NOIVAS, Magnus, Manasseh Samone, Chloe Abbott, Alyssa Lazar, Ray Uriel, and Nariyella.

Tune into NBC on Monday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET, to watch the latest episode of The Voice Season 23.

