The Voice season 23 episode 9 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series The Voice is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC. It will continue to document the battle rounds of the competition in which two contestants from each of the coaches' teams compete against each other to impress the four coaches.

Out of the two contestants on The Voice, the team coach will have to select one singer to go to the next round.

It will be an extremely difficult decision as the upcoming episodes will showcase one of the most interesting battles and the most difficult decisions from the coaches' end. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it forward.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over two decades and has only increased in popularity with each passing installment. The show has seen a lot of talented singers become established names. Season 21 is no different as selected contestants perform in front of coaches including -- Kelly Clarkson, first-timers Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG judge Blake Shelton.

List of the battle round pairs on The Voice season 23

Last week's episode of The Voice season 23 began the battle rounds of the competition. After an interesting few weeks of blind auditions, the four coaches chose their team members. For the battle, they selected two singers from their team who had a similar vibe and had them compete against each other.

1) TEAM BLAKE

Tasha Jessen vs. EJ Michels - Blake picked Tasha and EJ was stolen by Niall Kylee Dayne vs. Marykate Conner - Blake picked Kylee and used his only Playoff Pass on Marykate Walker Wilson vs. Kason Lester - Blake picked Walker

Yet to perform - Grace West vs. Carlos Rising and Neil Salsich vs. Alex Whalen

Steal - Not yet decided

2) TEAM KELLY

Marcos Covos vs. Sheer Element - Kelly chose Marcos Cait Martin vs. Allie Keck - Kelly chose Cait

Yet to perform - ALI vs. B. Smooth, Rachel Christine vs. JB Somers, Kate Cosentino vs. Tiana Goss and Holly Brand vs. Katie Beth Forakis

Steal - Kala Banham (from Team Niall)

3) TEAM NIALL

Gina Miles vs. Kala Banham - Niall picked Gina and Kala was stolen by Kelly Ross Clayton vs. Laura Littleton - Niall picked Ross

Yet to perform - Kate Cosentino vs. Tiana Goss, Michael B. vs. Ryley Tate, and Jerome Godwin vs. Talia Smith

Steal - EJ Michaels (from Team Blake)

4) TEAM CHANCE

Sorelle vs. Manasseh Samone - Chance picked Sorelle and used his only playoff pass on Manasseh Jamar Langley vs. Mariah Kailia - Chance picked Jamar Magnus vs. Alyssa Lazar - Chance picked Magnus

Yet to perform - NariYella vs. Chloe Abbott and Ray Uriel vs. NOIVAS

Steal - Not yet decided

A preview clip from the upcoming episode of The Voice teased an intense battle between Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson from Niall Horan's team. The duo performed Giveon's Heartbreak Anniversary and left the coach in splits with his decision.

Both the contestants were applauded by all the coaches for immaculate control in their voices. Although a few coaches leaned more towards Michael, only time will tell who Niall chooses to move forward in the competition.

Season 23 of The Voice is only getting interesting with each passing episode. A few playoff passes and steals are still left in the competition. The remaining contestants will have to bring their A-game to win the coveted show. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Catch this week's two episodes of The Voice on Monday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes