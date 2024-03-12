The Voice season 25 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Voice season 25 episode 6, titled The Blind Auditions, Part 6, will be released on Tuesday, March 12, on NBC at 9 pm ET. After season 25 of the show premiered on February 26 at 8 pm ET, fans have expressed confusion about the show's timing since it releases new episodes twice a week at different times.

Audition episodes of the show drop on both Monday and Tuesday, at 8 pm ET and 9 pm ET, respectively, on NBC.

The Voice season 25 auditions follow the same format the show is known for. Its panel of esteemed judges turns their chairs only when they think the talent on stage is worthy of being on their team, making the auditions interesting and anticipatory.

Where to watch The Voice season 25?

The blind auditions have always been the highlight of the show, mainly because the judges turn their chairs only when they find an artist compelling enough to do so. This season's panelists include Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and the musical duo Dan + Shay. The singers get to choose which coach they want to team up with.

Apart from ABC, episode 6 of The Voice season 25, can also be streamed on sites that offer NBC, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV. These services provide viewers with multiple options for subscriptions, along with a free trial for their first-time users.

DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial, after which the user is charged for their pre-selected plan. Its base subscription starts at $69.99 a month and increases with premium versions.

Fubo also offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to catch the show for free can head to the streaming service. Fubo's base subscription starts at $75 a month. In addition, Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial as well, with its base subscription starting at $40 a month.

What happened on The Blind Auditions, Part 5 of The Voice season 25

Episode 5 saw some of the most beautiful performances of the season, which stunned the judges and the audience alike. A welcome appearance in this episode was that of Serenity Arce, who debuted on season 21 of The Voice but didn't get any chair turns back then.

When she sang This City by Sam Fischer, her voice was immediately recognized by John Legend, who enthusiastically turned his chair for her, giving her the green flag for the show. Serenity received chair turns from the rest of the panelists, thereafter making it into the list of the very few artists who get all four chairs turned. After much coaxing from all the teams, Serenity chose to go with Team Chance.

Serenity was the only contestant to join Team Chance in this episode. John added two new contestants to his team, namely Ronnie Wilson and Zoe Levert. Dan + Shay is a three-member team now with Ducote Talmage, Ryan Coleman, and AJ Harvey; while Team Reba also got two new additions, Elyscia Jefferson and Zeya Rae.

Audition Part 6 is the last audition episode of season 25 of The Voice. After which, the show will commence its regular episodes on Monday, March 18, from 8 pm onwards on NBC.