The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3 - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The journey of Maggie and Negan will continue in episode 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is titled People Are a Resource. It will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 9/8c on AMC. This show has received praise from both fans and critics for its powerful storyline and for bringing back two of the most beloved characters from The Walking Dead franchise

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as "The Croat," and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny. There are also faces like Logan Kim, Jonathan Higginbotham, Karina Ortiz, and Michael Anthony who show up from time to time.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3- Ginny will flee from the new Hilltop

The upcoming episode of the show is titled People Are a Resource. It is directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

Here is its official promo released by AMC.

The official synopsis of People Are a Resource reads,

"Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey."

Maggie and Negan will go deeper into understanding how an apocalyptic Manhattan operates. Their new friends are willing to help them rescue Hershel. As shown in the episodes so far, the villain "The Croat" is holding Maggie's son hostage.

The story of Perlie Armstrong will also advance as "The Croat" has captured him. It even looks like he is going to do something unspeakable with the marshal. Finally, after Ginny gets increasingly paranoid about Negan's safety, she will flee from the new Hilltop and enter Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 2- What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Who's There?. It was directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Eli Jorné.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change."

This episode saw Maggie and Negan stumble into the good guys of the city. This group had been suffering at the hands of "The Croat" for a long time and knew how dangerous he was. One of them, Esther, got murdered by one of the villain's men, but Negan made sure to exact revenge.

Marshal Armstrong's story, too, got revealed. He was shown visiting his dead brother in the city and retrieving a gun. Unfortunately, he got captured by "The Croat." Meanwhile, Ginny was trying to adjust to life in the new Hilltop. She was missing Negan and wanted to be with him.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The season premiered on June 18, 2023, and will consist of six episodes. Executive producers of the show include Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 9/8c on AMC.

