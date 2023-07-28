"The way these people have been taken out is very disturbing": Crypto millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba's gruesome death revives online conspiracies

Fernando Pérez Algaba, a missing crypto influencer, was found dismembered in a suitcase this past weekend. Two kids playing by a stream in Buenos Aires, Argentina, found a red suitcase filled with body parts on Sunday. Police were subsequently called by their parents, and an investigation was launched after the victim's forearm and legs were discovered inside. They found a whole arm near the stream shortly after.

Netizens have connected the gruesome death to the untimely demise of other crypto millionaires and billionaires who also lost their lives under bizarre circumstances. Replying to the Daily Loud, a news outlet, a Twitter user posted the following tweet.

ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout @ladidaix @DailyLoud The way these people have been taken out is very disturbing…

Further investigation and an autopsy found that Fernando Pérez Algaba's body was riddled with three bullet holes. He was reportedly in a lot of debt and had been accused of fraud.

Fernando Pérez Algaba's body found in Argentina days after he was reported missing

Ajay Kashyap @EverythingAjay SHOCKING



Missing



This is sad



RIP pic.twitter.com/Qo8Vlkhuvj SHOCKINGMissing #crypto millionaire and influencer Fernando Perez Algaba found dismembered in a suitcase in ArgentinaThis is sadRIP

On July 23, 2023, the remains of crypto millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba was found near a stream in the town of Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires Province. Jam Press reported that two kids stumbled upon the dismembered body in a red suitcase while playing near the stream.

Police promptly came to the scene after the children's parents called them. They found the victim's legs and forearm in the luggage and his whole arm near the water.

Lucky 😈 @1LuckyDevilx BREAKING: Missing millionaire crypto influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found dismembered in suitcase.



#luggage pic.twitter.com/7HFc3GIK0w BREAKING: Missing millionaire crypto influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found dismembered in suitcase.

According to a local news outlet El País, more body parts, namely the victim's torso and severed head were also found by the police on Sunday.

The officials alleged that Algaba's death was the work of a professional as the body parts were precisely cut and cleaned by the perpetrator. An autopsy revealed that Fernando Pérez Algaba was shot with three bullets as well. He was identified by the various distinct tattoos along his body and a fingerprint analysis.

The rich entrepreneur was traveling from Spain and had been in Argentina for only a week before his dearth. He was reported missing by a property owner, after he failed to return the keys for a rented apartment by July 19.

The crypto influencer always talked about his rags to riches story and had multiple companies to his name. By the time he turned 24, Fernando Pérez Algaba had a warehouse packed with luxury cars, motorcycles and jet skis. Although, in reality, one of his properties was accused of being fraudulent, another had no tax identification number and a third was deeply in debt.

According to LAD Bible, just weeks before his death, Fernando Pérez Algaba had expressed concerns about "evil" people trying to destroy him on his social media. He said,

"It's incredible how there are such evil people in the world that while you're thinking of helping them, they're thinking of destroying you."

The police did not find his wallet or phone while searching his apartment.

Online conspiracies about bizzare deaths of crypto millionaires resurface

Matthew Harry @MattHarry_PAFC @Irunnia_ @DailyLoud It probably correlation as opposed to causation. Crypto investors are the people stupid enough to make terrible risk/reward judgements and be careless, therefore more likely to die in unconventional circumstances.

Netizens were quick to connect Fernando Pérez Algaba's death to other crypto tech giants' peculiar passings.

Back in 2022, a series of deaths by prominant figures in the crypto world were reported. Many conspiracy theories regarding various government agencies around the world working to eradicate crypto platforms became all the rage during the pandemic.

Three crypto millionaires died within a few weeks of each other. Nikolai Mushegian drowned on a Puerto Rico beach only a days after his last tweet about the CIA, Mossad and how the p*do elite would t*rture him to death. According to the New York Post, he had posted many dark tweets about government agencies and "evil" people (much like Fernando Pérez Algaba) wanting to hurt him.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Missing millionaire crypto influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found DISMEMBERED in suitcase...



This as US Authorities DROP CHARGES Against crypto criminal SBF Involving Campaign Finance Funds..



PAYING ATTENTION NOW?

Two other crypto entrepreneurs, Vyacheslav Taran, who died in car crash in France, and Tiantian Kullander, who died in his sleep only weeks after Nikolai's death. The short time span raised many conspiracy theories of foul play on the internet, though officials have ruled no foul play on all the cases, according to the New York Post.

Another crypto billionaire, Gerald Cotten, died while visiting Jaipur, India, for his honeymoon. The cause of his death was Crohn's Disease. Some wild theorists said Gerald faked his death to escape the downfall of Quadriga CX, a successful crypto platform he co-founded.

According to the Ontario Securities Commission, the downfall was due to fraud committed by Gerald Cotten. In a report from Newsweek, some netizens said he changed his face via plastic surgery and is still alive because his name was misspelled on the death certificate.

People even wanted to exhume his body from the grave to authenticate his death. A Netflix documentary named Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, which is about Cotten, was relaeased on March 20, 2022.

According to the New York Post, Fernando had offended the Barra Bravas, a violent gang involved in the Barcelona soccer scene and owed them $40,000 in debt. The circumstances surrounding Fernando Pérez Algaba' death are still under investigation by the police.