The Whale actor Brendan Fraser wins big at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million, was awarded the Critics Choice Awards for his role in the psychological drama, The Whale. was seemingly emotional as he delivered his acceptance speech for his role in the drama film, The Whale. Referring to those who watched the film, he said:

"I'm shook that you woke up for me. This movie, 'The Whale,' is about love, it's about redemption, and it's about finding the light in a dark place."

Brendan Fraser receives the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Brendan Fraser snagged the Best Actor trophy at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 for his role in the film, The Whale, on Sunday night. After thanking his fellow co-stars Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Sadie Sink, as well as director Darren Aronofsky for guiding him in the right direction, the Critics Choice Awards winner ended his speech and said:

"If you, like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

Fans took to social media to celebrate Brendan's win at the award ceremony. Check out what they have to say.

Aarush @AarushCFC 🏻 #CriticsChoiceAwards twitter.com/livelyackles/s… Natalie ❁ @livelyackles 🖤 #CriticsChoiceAwards Brendan Fraser’s acceptance speech after winning Best Actor Brendan Fraser’s acceptance speech after winning Best Actor 😭🖤 #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/iQgFe4FnjS Brendan Fraser is back with a fully deserved Best Actor win! You LOVE to see it. All the recognition is undeniable. Brendan Fraser is back with a fully deserved Best Actor win! You LOVE to see it. All the recognition is undeniable. 👏🏻 #CriticsChoiceAwards twitter.com/livelyackles/s…

Viviana🦋🪩 @vetrujillo What a gift Brendan Fraser is 🥹🥹 What a gift Brendan Fraser is 🥹🥹

Duchess Twigglyspat the Cinema Cat @loquaciousmuse Literally my first favorite movie that I can remember calling my favorite movie was ENCINO MAN. Brendan Fraser is a god damn genius in it and I cried laughing every time I watched it. I’ve loved him for so long, I hope he wins the Oscar so bad Literally my first favorite movie that I can remember calling my favorite movie was ENCINO MAN. Brendan Fraser is a god damn genius in it and I cried laughing every time I watched it. I’ve loved him for so long, I hope he wins the Oscar so bad 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Jimmy Ramos @jimmylegends34 . Yeah Brendan Fraser congratulations 🥳 he'll yeah long live the legend actor Brendan Fraser @GeekVibesNation Woohoo. Yeah Brendan Fraser congratulationshe'll yeah long live the legend actor Brendan Fraser @GeekVibesNation Woohoo 🙌👍👏👏⚡❤️💯🙌. Yeah Brendan Fraser congratulations 🎉🥳🎉🙌 he'll yeah long live the legend actor Brendan Fraser https://t.co/QDYZxbH6UD

Rady🎈 @theradrady

#BrendanFraser twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… Film Updates @FilmUpdates

Brendan Fraser’s reaction to winning Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards Brendan Fraser’s reaction to winning Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/tb7sSPHTs0 This man brought me to tears! Such a pure human and such an incredible talent! Probably one of the most deserved wins in the history! Respect to you, Brendan! This man brought me to tears! Such a pure human and such an incredible talent! Probably one of the most deserved wins in the history! Respect to you, Brendan! ♥️#BrendanFraser twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

Zaddy Lover @XoxoZaddy I can relate to your message!! Congrats Brendan Fraser you deserved that win and you speech made me ballI can relate to your message!! Congrats Brendan Fraser you deserved that win and you speech made me ball ❤️ I can relate to your message!! Congrats 🎉

t a z z i @CurlyTazzi This is a Brendan Fraser stan account. I love him so much. This is a Brendan Fraser stan account. I love him so much.

Thana 🏳️‍🌈🌹🌅💚 @thanahelen The resurgence of Brendan Fraser brings me immense joy. My 90s king is finally getting his flowers The resurgence of Brendan Fraser brings me immense joy. My 90s king is finally getting his flowers 💐

What is Brendan Fraser's net worth?

Brendan Fraser is an American-Canadian actor and producer who was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He made his television debut in 1998 on an episode of America's Most Wanted and eventually landed his lead role in 1992 in Encino Man. The Critics Choice Awards 2023 winner has appeared in several other films, including School Ties, With Honors and Airheads before landing his breakthrough roles.

Brendan played the lead role in the 1997 film George Of The Jungle that grossed $174.4 million at the box office. He also appeared in another box office hit franchise, The Mummy, which made him one of the most popular celebrities and highest paid actors of the time. His other film projects include Blast from the Past, Dudley Do-Right, Bedazzled, The Quiet American and others.

The actor has also appeared in several television series, including King of the Hill, Scrubs, and The Affair, among several others.

Cate Blanchett receives the Best Actress trophy at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett is an actress who was born in Melbourne, Australia. She started her acting career in Sydney in the 1992 David Mamet play, Oleanna. The Critics Choice Awards 2023 winner landed her first film role in the 1997 movie Paradise Road. That same year, she landed her lead role in Oscar and Lucinda.

There was no stopping for Cate since then as she received critical acclaim for her role of Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 movie Elizabeth and also received a BAFTA nomination for her role in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Other films that awarded the actress with strong credits include The Lord of the Rings, The Aviator, Little Fish, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, among others.

Throughout her career, Cate has received many renowned awards, including Oscars and Golden Globes, and was also inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.

She received the Critics Choice Awards for her role in the drama Tár. The winner acknowledged her fellow nominees Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The actress then asked the ceremony to stop the "televised horse race" and wanted the awards to change their structure. She said:

"I would love it if we would just change this whole f***ing structure. It's like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don't we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?"

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET on The CW. The prestigious award ceremony recognized some of the most popular celebrities, movies, and TV series for their wide critical acclaim and outstanding contributions to society. The ceremony was hosted by American comedian Chelsea Handler.

