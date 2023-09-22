The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 7 of the fantasy series The Wheel of Time season 2 will premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This episode aims to delve deeper into the progression of the characters' destinies as tension steadily mounts with each subsequent episode.

With the arrival of The Wheel of Time Season 2, episode 7 emerges as a pivotal moment that promises to reshape the entire narrative landscape. The forthcoming episode will be directed by Sanna Hamri and written by Justine Juel Gillmer, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time Season 2, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 release information for different time zones

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 is titled Daes Dae'mar and will air on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023. Below is a schedule of when the upcoming episode of the series will be released internationally.

United States: 12 am PT, 3 am ET on September 29, 2023

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 29, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): 9 am on September 29, 2023

Canada: 3 am ET on September 29, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 29, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on September 29, 2023

Korea: 4 pm KST on September 29, 2023

Japan: 3 pm JST on September 29, 2023

Philippines: 2 pm PHT on September 29, 2023

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6, titled Eyes Without Pity, opens with a horrendous treatment that Egwene receives in a dingy cell called Kennel after being forcibly converted into Damane (a slave) by the A'dam, who controls a channeler with a silver-coated collar and a bracelet.

The episode showcases Egwnene's constant efforts to break free from the collar and attack her cold-hearted trainer, but in the end, they were in vain as Damane could not attack their trainer with anything that could be used as a weapon. Meanwhile, Elayne and Nyaneve find themselves in a tough spot to adjust to one another while they are hidden by a Yellow Ajah and her warder in a room.

In the episode, viewers witness a striking revelation as Elayne and Nyaneve reveal to the Yellow Ajah about Liandrin's betrayal, joining hands with the Dark One, and turning into a Black Ajah. Moiraine's intricate­ plans for Rand take an unexpecte­d twist as she cunningly manipulates him to lure out Lanfe­ar.

This formidable Forsaken, who was once de­eply enamored with Le­ws Therin Telamon (the Dragon) himse­lf, believe­s that Rand is his reincarnation. In order to infiltrate the­ Dark One's nefarious scheme­, Rand feigns compliance to captivate Lanfe­ar's trust. Mat and Min arrive in Cairhie­n, where Ishamael appears in Min's dreams and asks he­r to bring Mat back to Rand.

Meanwhile, Lanfear interrupts a dramatic encounter between Liaindrin and her dying son, showing unexpected mercy. In the city of Fal, Loial and Shienaran horse Masema find themselves enslaved and plot their way to reclaim the horn while seeking a means to free Egwe­ne.

Lan informs Alanna that Rand is the Dragon Reborn in order to dispel any suspicion of him being a Darkfriend. Concurrently, Lanfear uses the power of dreams to show Rand a glimpse of Egwe­ne imprisoned, pushing him to devise measures and make decisions for her safety.

The episode culminates when Nynaeve's attempt to unlock the damaged collar fails as she uses excessive powers, attracting Seanchan's attention and leading to Ryma's tragic demise. Amidst defeat, Egwene encounters another channeler, Maigan, a fellow captive, and Blue Ajah Aes Sedai, providing her with a glimmer of hope­.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2?

The forthcoming episode will be a game-changer for the lead characters in the series. Siuan Sanche, who arrives at Cairhien, will be seen having an audience with Moiraine and discussing the latter's inability to channel One Power again and forging a solution for it.

Rand will likely meet with the Siuan in the White Tower and fabricate a plan to fight the Dark One. Perrin will be seen accompanying Aviendha in Falme, planning to rescue his friends. Liandrin's dark motives are speculated to be unveiled to the sisters by Verin Sedai in the upcoming episode.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 will air on September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.