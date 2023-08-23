The Winter King episode 3 release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Winter King episode 3 is set to grace our screens on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It will be released at 9 pm (ET). This gritty retelling of King Arthur's legend has captivated viewers since its premiere with its blend of mythology, history, and intrigue.

In episode 1, the series introduces Arthur (played by Iain De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of King Uther Pendragon, who is banished from Britain, which is torn by internal strife and external threats. The story follows Arthur's tumultuous journey, one bound to shape a nation's destiny.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for The Winter King episode 3.

The Winter King episode 3 release time

Expand Tweet

Mark your calendars, as The Winter King episode 3 is scheduled for release at the following times:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, September 17

12 am, Sunday, September 17 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, September 17

3 am, Sunday, September 17 Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, September 17

2 am, Sunday, September 17 Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, September 17

4 pm, Sunday, September 17 India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, September 17

12:30 pm, Sunday, September 17 Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, September 17

4 pm, Sunday, September 17 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, September 17

10 am, Sunday, September 17 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, September 17

9 am, Sunday, September 17 New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, September 17

3 am, Sunday, September 17 Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, September 17

3 am, Sunday, September 17 Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, September 17

The Winter King episode 3 streaming details

Eager viewers can watch The Winter King episode 3 on MGM+ in the US. The show will be available on ITVX later in 2023 for UK fans. Want to try before you buy?

The Winter King's first episode is available for free on Prime Video. MGM+ subscription costs are $5.99 monthly or $49.99 annually, with a seven-day free trial option.

There are 10 episodes In The Winter King season 1

Expand Tweet

The Winter King season 1 is composed of 10 episodes. Given that at the time of writing this article, only the first episode has been released, there are nine more episodes left to mesmerize the viewers.

With many characters, intricate politics, and a touch of magic – as seen with characters like Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) – the show promises an engaging viewing experience for its audience.

When The Winter King season 1 episodes release

After the release of the first two episodes in quick succession, the subsequent episodes of the season will air weekly on Sundays. Here's a list of the episodes and their release dates:

Episode 1 - Sunday, August 20, 2023

Episode 2 - Sunday, August 27, 2023

Episode 3 - Sunday, September 17, 2023 ... and so on, concluding with episode 10 on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The origin story and episode 1 highlights

Expand Tweet

Based on Bernard Cornwell's trilogy, The Winter King offers a unique perspective on the tale of King Arthur. In episode 1, viewers are drawn into Arthur's world, witnessing his banishment following the death of his brother, Mordred. Later, we see him saving a Saxon slave boy, Durfel, and ensuring his upbringing under Merlin's watchful eyes.

With the threat of a new heir named Mordred, ominous prophecies from Merlin, and looming conflicts, the first episode sets the tone for a series rife with political machinations and personal vendettas.

The Winter King episode 3 is highly anticipated, and if the series continues its captivating narrative, it's poised to be a smashing success.