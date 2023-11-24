The Witcher creator reveals how Netflix insulted his work in ways no one expected

Andrzej Sapkowski, the creator of The Witcher, experienced Hollywood's hackneyed treatment of writers. In an interview with the YouTube channel Cerealkillerz at the Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski shared this discriminatory incident. He revealed that he visited the Netflix series' set, based on his novels, and offered some ideas. However, the team did not use any of his suggestions.

Furthermore, Sapkowski noted this as a normal occurrence, feeling overlooked as just a writer. It is noteworthy that The Witcher was first published by Sapkowski in 1990. He has since released eight more novels in the same universe. Moreover, he is currently working on a tenth book.

The Witcher creator laughs off at Netflix shunning his ideas

A still of Andrzej Sapkowski from the interview with Cerealkillerz (Image via YouTube/Cerealkillerz)

In an interview with the YouTube channel Cerealkillerz at the Vienna Comic Con, Andrzej Sapkowski revealed that he found the set of The Witcher impressive.

He said:

“The set was tremendous. Tremendous … I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me."

The Polish author further added:

“It’s normal. ‘Who’s this? It’s a writer. It’s nobody.'”

The topic was then dissolved, and Sapkowski moved on to discussing his craft. In the interview, he revealed that the adaptations of his work were "strange."

Furthermore, The Witcher creator revealed how he is surprised by how others visualize his stories. Moreover, like any other creator, sometimes he likes his interpretations, and sometimes he doesn't.

Sapkowski said:

“My raw material when I work is only letters. I don’t describe pictures. I don’t see any pictures. I use the letters only because I know my reader will see the letters only. I look at these and say, ‘Whoa! This is the way they picture it. Interesting!’ Sometimes it’s very nice for me, sympathetic. Sometimes it isn’t. But I will not elaborate.”

The Witcher season 4: Graham McTavish looks forward to "pacing corridors again"

A still from season 3 of the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's The Witcher is heading into its fourth season, but without its star, Henry Cavill. Cavill announced his departure before the premiere of Season 3.

Moreover, Liam Hemsworth will replace him as Geralt of Rivia. The strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA delayed the fourth season's filming, which was initially set for September 2023.

However, now that the strikes have ended, writing for the series has restarted. Furthermore, Graham McTavish, who plays Sigismund Dijkstra in the show, told GamesRadar+ that they have mostly completed the scripts.

He said:

"I've seen vague stuff. They don't really like to tell us too much. I never know quite why they don't like to tell you too much but I like the surprise, actually. I look forward to pacing the corridors again in season four, maybe with a different candle, you know, a slightly different coat. I’m looking at possibly a costume change?"

Considering the delay in filming, season four will most likely not be in store for fans in 2024. With an educated guess, the show will possibly have a 2025 release date.

In conclusion, Andrzej Sapkowski's experience with Hollywood, particularly with Netflix's adaptation of his The Witcher series, highlights a common disregard for authors in the film and television industry.

Despite his significant contributions to the fantasy genre, Sapkowski's ideas were overlooked during his visit to the set, an incident he humorously accepts as typical for writers.