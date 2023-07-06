“Their connection was dead”: Love Island fans react to Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins' reported break up

Love Island stars Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, who met on the winter series of the popular reality show, have now reportedly ended their relationship, three months after leaving the shores of the island.

The couple, who won second place on Love Island after defeating two others - Shaq and Tanya, and Tom and Samie - didn't last long after the show ended as revealed by a source according to Ok!. The news of their breakup apparently didn't come as a shocker to the fans of the dating show.

In fact, some already believed the connection between the couple "was dead."

Fans believe they should've come 4th (Image via @keke2089421015/Twitter)

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins coupled up with each other on day 24 of the show. As reported by OK! on July 4, the long-distance nature of their relationship is said to have played a significant role in their decision to split.

The couple hasn't yet confirmed the split.

Love Island fans are not shocked by the news of Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins splitting up

Ron and Lana's relationship started off on a rough note as Ron insisted on exploring his equation with other bombshells in the villa. However, as the show progressed, the duo got closer and closer, culminating in them becoming a couple.

Meanwhile, viewers are not surprised by the news of their recent split, as they expected the couple to not last long, based on the journey they had on the show. Some even wrote that the couple "were boring."

Fans' reaction to the reported news (Image via @keke2089421015/Twitter)

Some netizens utilized this opportunity to reiterate that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan truly deserved to win the show, given the current situation between the runner-up couple.

Fans' reaction to the reported news of the Love Island couple's split (Image via @keke2089421015/Twitter)

Love Island couple Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split because of long distance

According to the OK! , Ron and Lana have decided to end their relationship after three months together. Sources close to the couple revealed that they had been struggling with the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Ron, who resides in Essex, and Lana, who is based in Manchester, found it challenging to balance their work commitments and spend quality time together due to the distance. A source told the publication:

"Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now. Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends."

Long-distance relationships have been known to be challenging, and Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins experienced the difficulties firsthand. The source further explained:

"Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult."

After leaving the Love Island villa, Ron Hall had made it clear the couple didn't have any plans to move together immediately. They believed in living separately in their own hometowns would keep them happier, given that they would be surrounded by their friends and family as they tried to find their footing after the show.

The Love Island stars had a common goal of buying their own places in their respective hometowns. Ron and Lana wanted to take things slow, considering they had "only been together a couple of months." In an interview with The Sun, Ron explained:

"One of her big goals and one of my big goals is to buy a place up there, and down here, have our own bases. Then when we're ready, it could be six months, a year, two years, I don't know, then we'll buy together."

However, with the news of the couple splitting up, Ron and Lana Jenkins are believed to be focusing on their respective careers since leaving the show.

