''There was a lot of anxiety'': Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director opens up on film's ending

The latest installment in the Indiana Jones saga, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, left fans on the edge of their seats with an unexpected turn of events. The movie, which hit theaters on June 30, saw Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer come close to facing his demise in a dramatic third-act sequence. But ultimately, director James Mangold chose a different path, allowing Indiana Jones to survive the ordeal.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mangold shed light on the decision-making process behind keeping Indiana Jones alive. He acknowledged that after his previous film, "Logan," where Wolverine met a poignant end. However, Mangold stressed that the themes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were better served by the ending it received. He said:

"How could I have done that? I think everyone, particularly, because I made Logan and wrote it as well, there was a lot of anxiety that I was just going to turn into the icon executioner,"

James Mangold opens up about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's ending

Mangold expressed his enjoyment of people's reactions and emphasized that simply resorting to killing off characters was not appealing to him.

According to him, death in storytelling should have meaning and contribute to the overall depth of the narrative. In the case of "Logan," he highlighted the poignant irony of Wolverine's demise. After a long and arduous journey, the character finally experienced love just before the end of his life. This added emotional weight and resonance to the story, making it a powerful and meaningful conclusion for the character.

Indiana Jones' survival in Dial of Destiny is not merely about dodging death. Mangold emphasized that the film aimed to explore Indiana Jones' journey as he grapples with the changing times and his relevance in the modern world. It was crucial to portray his emotional growth and his coming to terms with his place in history.

"But, for Indiana Jones, it isn't about him dying. It had to be about him coming to terms with this period of his life and this period of the world. And in a way, coming to terms with whether Indiana Jones has relevance to ours."

While fans can rejoice in Indiana Jones' survival, it seems this may be the last onscreen adventure for the beloved character. The film's cast and crew have hinted at Jones retiring from his daring escapades. The story's events point to a satisfying closure to his adventurous life, leaving him with a new chapter to explore beyond his legendary exploits.

If there were to be another Indiana Jones movie, it might focus on a spinoff featuring Helena Shaw, Jones' goddaughter who makes her debut in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, or introduce an entirely new incarnation of the character in a reboot. The idea of a Harrison Ford-led sequel seems less likely given the character's potential retirement and the financial uncertainties surrounding future installments.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took audiences on an exhilarating adventure, presenting the iconic hero with his fair share of challenges. The decision to keep Indiana Jones alive at the end offered a poignant and fitting conclusion to his journey. While it remains uncertain if we'll see him in another grand adventure, the movie left us with a sense of closure and a celebration of a legendary character's enduring legacy.

As we eagerly anticipate what the future holds for Indiana Jones, we can relish the fact that his story continues to captivate audiences worldwide, even as the sands of time shift and new destinies unfold.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently playing in theatres.

