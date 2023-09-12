"There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories"- Olivia Rodrigo opens up on alleged Taylor Swift feud

The past few days have been quite eventful for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift on social media platforms, with many conspiracy theories emerging about the two popular musicians having a feud. The questions surrounding this alleged “feud” were among the most discussed matters on X (also known as Twitter) over the past two days.

However, Olivia Rodrigo has finally addressed the rumors, dismissing them entirely. In a Rolling Stones interview published on September 12, 2023, the 20-year-old revealed that there was no truth in the rumors surrounding herself and Taylor Swift. She said it was only a part of social media conspiracy theories.

“I don’t have beef with anyone... I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say… There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories,” Rodrigo said.

The allegations of the feud came as quite a shock to fans worldwide as Rodrigo has previously been very friendly to Taylor Swift. The former has also cited Swift as her inspiration ahead of her 2020 album launch.

What was the alleged feud between Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo about?

The alleged feud, as viewed by fans, was because of some songwriting credits from Olivia Rodrigo’s first album, Sour, which had Swift and Jack Antonoff on two writing credits. She also credited St. Vincent, a co-writer of Swift’s song. The two songs in question are 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back and Deja Vu.

While it was never claimed anywhere that Swift asked for credits for these songs, some fans were convinced that this was the reason for the fallout. When Rolling Stones asked her about the songwriting credits, she admitted that she was not the only person taking the calls and was rather “blindsided” about the entire affair.

"I was a little caught off guard...At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?...It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask," she said.

When asked about whether she would demand songwriting credit from other artists if their song sounded similar to hers, Olivia Rodrigo said:

"I don’t think I would ever personally do that,...But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years. All I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control."

Before this clarification from the singer, the theories about the Taylor Swift fallout were spinning quickly out of control, with many claiming her latest song, Guts, was also based on the conflict.

Olivia Rodrigo also addressed this in a separate interview with The Guardian, where she said:

"I was very surprised when people thought that...I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

With fanbases that spread far and wide, there are bound to be many rumors about both of these musicians, and hopefully, they will remain just rumors.